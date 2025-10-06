ModernGhana logo
Don’t vote against me based on grievances with any of my team members — Bawumia to NPP delegates

MON, 06 OCT 2025

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to vote against him because of personal grievances with any member of his campaign team.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer said decisions in the upcoming flagbearer primaries should be based on his personality, leadership record, and policies rather than the conduct of his aides.

Speaking during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia urged delegates to retain him as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“I want all of you to know that I’m the one on the ballot paper. Maybe someone has annoyed you and is part of my campaign team. Don’t allow your issues with the person to affect me. I don’t have any problem with you.

“Do not allow another person’s problem to become a burden for me. When you vote for me, I will come and help you. I am pleading with all of you not to make someone’s actions negatively impact me. Please vote for me. I have no issues with you,” Dr. Bawumia said.

As part of his ongoing tour, the former Vice President has outlined several policy proposals to transform the economy, including a nationwide free port initiative to boost business competitiveness.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to complete major health projects initiated under the Akufo-Addo-led administration, particularly the Agenda 111 hospitals, many of which he personally championed during his tenure.

