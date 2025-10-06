IMANI questions Sam George’s claim of “increased value offer” in DStv price review

Policy think tank, IMANI Center for Policy and Education, has questioned the true nature of the so-called “increased value offer” announced by the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, following negotiations with MultiChoice Ghana over DStv subscription prices.

In its latest Criticality Analysis of Governance and Economic Issues (CAGI) released between September 29 and October 3, 2025, IMANI argued that the outcome of the Sam George’s negotiations does not reflect the price reduction he had earlier promised Ghanaians.

“When the Minister appeared on the Government Accountability Series and stated, ‘I wrote back to the NCA on Monday and directed them to suspend DStv’s broadcasting license effective August 7, 2025, if the company refuses to reduce its bundle prices,’ he was very emphatic about the goal of price evaluation. He demanded a price reduction,” IMANI recalled.

According to Sam George, subscribers are now to enjoy what he described as an “increased value offer” of between 33% and 50%, depending on their package.

He explained that subscribers who pay for a given package will be “automatically upgraded” to the next higher package at no extra cost.

This means, for instance, that a Compact package subscriber who pays GHS380 will be upgraded to Compact Plus, which normally costs GHS570, while paying the same Compact fee.

However, IMANI argues that this arrangement is not unprecedented, noting that MultiChoice has often run similar promotions in the past.

“Unless you have never been a subscriber of MultiChoice’s DStv. MultiChoice occasionally offers upgrade promotions just like what the Minister announced… usually for one month to attract subscribers to higher packages,” the think tank explained.

IMANI further warned that subscribers may be misled into thinking the initiative represents a price cut when, in reality, it is merely a temporary promotional upgrade.

“What, perhaps, may be uncommon is the nationwide rollout of this upgrade promotion… Most importantly, it is not a price reduction,” it stated.

The analysis also pointed out that DStv’s standard prices remain unchanged, with Padi at GHS59, Access at GHS99, Family at GHS190, Compact at GHS380, Compact Plus at GHS570, and Premium at GHS865.

IMANI stressed the need for the Minister to clarify whether the so-called increased value offer translates into real savings for consumers or simply provides a short-term upgrade that reverts after one month.

“Ghanaians need to know whether the increased value offer means new package values or just upgrades to the next higher package, which you either choose to stay on by paying its full value or downgrade to your former package in the following month,” the group emphasized.

IMANI’s report concludes by calling on Sam George to provide clarity on the outcome of his negotiations with MultiChoice, insisting that transparency is vital for maintaining public trust in government’s consumer protection efforts.

“The Hon. Sam George… must clarify,” IMANI’s CAGI report stressed.