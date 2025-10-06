ModernGhana logo
Godfred Dame reports to CID over Richard Jakpa's petition

  Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has formally appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Accra to respond to a petition alleging professional misconduct.

The complaint was filed by Richard Jakpa, the Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, who has recently been at the centre of several politically charged controversies. His petition accuses Mr. Dame of alleged misconduct during his tenure as Attorney General.

According to sources close to the investigation, the former Attorney General’s visit to the CID formed part of routine procedures aimed at obtaining his side of the story. Mr. Dame, who reportedly arrived at the CID Headquarters under tight security, is said to have cooperated fully with investigators and provided preliminary information to assist the inquiry.

A source within the CID confirmed that the department has officially received the petition and begun preliminary investigations to establish the basis of the allegations. “Mr. Dame’s appearance was part of procedural steps to respond to the petition. He provided preliminary information to assist the investigation,” the source told reporters.

While details of the petition remain undisclosed, insider reports suggest that the matter relates to actions allegedly taken by Mr. Dame in his official capacity during his time at the Ministry of Justice.

Background
This latest development follows months of public tension between Richard Jakpa and the former Attorney General. Jakpa gained prominence as a key defendant in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, a case that has drawn intense national attention. During court proceedings earlier this year, Jakpa made explosive allegations against Mr. Dame, accusing him of unethical conduct and interference in the trial — claims the former Attorney General has vehemently denied.

Mr. Dame’s appearance before the CID signals an important phase in the unfolding saga, as the police begin to determine whether the claims made in Jakpa’s petition warrant further legal or disciplinary action.

The CID, meanwhile, has pledged to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation in line with the law and due process.

Godfred Dame reports to CID over Richard Jakpa's petition

