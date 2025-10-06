National Service Authority to address media on posting, pre-deployment issues

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced that it will hold a major press briefing on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, to clarify issues surrounding recent developments in National Service postings and pre-deployment activities.

In a statement released on Monday, the Authority said the event, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at its headquarters, is part of its broader commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement in the management of the national service programme.

“The press briefing will address recent developments related to National Service posting and pre-deployment activities,” the statement said, adding that the session “forms part of the Authority’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement.”

According to the NSA, the engagement will provide an opportunity to interact with the media and key partners, while offering updates on the ongoing processes for the 2025/2026 service year.

The Authority urged journalists, stakeholders, and the general public to follow the proceedings and live updates “through the NSA’s official communication channels.”

The upcoming briefing is expected to shed light on concerns raised in recent months over the release of postings and other pre-deployment arrangements, which have generated widespread public interest among prospective national service personnel.