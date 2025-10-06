'I never set eyes on you since 2017; where was the meeting with Ashanti MPs?' — Ayew Afriye rubbishes Gabby’s claim

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has strongly refuted claims by prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that legislators from the Ashanti Region met with him to outline their development priorities.

In a post shared on social media, Dr. Ayew Afriye dismissed the assertion as false, insisting that no such meeting ever occurred between him and Mr. Otchere-Darko during the period mentioned.

“Gabby O. Darko I never set, my eyes on you from 2017 up until 2025 August. When & where was this meeting on Ashanti development?” the MP wrote.

His rebuttal followed Gabby Otchere-Darko’s recent comments at an NPP gathering, where the party strategist claimed that some MPs from the Ashanti Region had advised government to focus on community road construction rather than building flyovers during their tenure in office.

According to Gabby, it was therefore inconsistent for some lawmakers to now apologise to their constituents for the absence of flyovers, when the government had only delivered on their stated priorities.

“I heard somebody saying in the Ashanti Region that we let Ashantis down because we didn’t fix their roads. NPP let Ashantis down because they didn’t have flyovers.

“But I had been in meetings where MPs from the Ashanti region had said that they did not need flyovers, but they want their community roads done, and in politics, you are supposed to give people what they say they want, not what you think they want,” Gabby said.

He further argued that the NPP’s record on road infrastructure in the Ashanti Region compared favourably with any other part of the country.

“They wanted their community roads, and when you look at the number of roads that were done in Ashanti per capita across the country, you can’t say NPP let Ashanti Region down. Yet an NPP person was apologising for disappointing the Ashantis for neglecting the Ashanti region,” he added.

Gabby Otchere-Darko also cautioned NPP members against undermining their own achievements ahead of the 2028 elections, stressing the need for a confident but humble approach in communicating the party’s record.

“If you want to win in 2028, and this is your attitude, that you have accepted that you did not do well. There is a difference between humility and knocking yourselves down. You can show humility… but you must be bolder in defending what you did, you must be humble in accepting where you fell short and you must have the confidence to say that in spite of this and that, I can tell you that I have built more roads than any government that has spent the number of times that I have spent in office,” he stated.

Dr. Ayew Afriye’s swift response has since sparked discussion within the party, with some observers interpreting it as a sign of growing unease among Ashanti MPs over comments that appear to question their representation of the region’s interests.