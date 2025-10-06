Rabito Clinic opens up for free breast cancer screening at all branches across the country

Rabito Clinic has opened its branches across the country to offer free breast screening throughout October as the global community marks the 2025 Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mr Samuel Agyekum, Occupational Health Manager at Rabito Clinic, who disclosed this, noted during a panel discussion on Amansan Television (ATV) that anyone can simply walk in for free – no appointments, no fees, just care.

He said this initiative is part of Rabito Clinic’s shared commitment to fight breast cancer through awareness, education, and access to early detection, stressing that “at Rabito Clinic, we believe that health education only becomes meaningful when it’s backed by action, and that’s exactly what we are doing.

“So, to every woman and man, take a few minutes this month to get screened. Encourage your sisters, your wife, your daughters, colleagues, and friends to visit Rabito Clinic for the free breast cancer screening.”

As part of the global breast cancer awareness, Rabito Clinic, in collaboration with Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), has joined forces to undertake the initiative “Female Journalists, your stories matter: Don’t let breast cancer silence you.”

Mr Agyekum explained that October, known globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offers us a powerful reminder that early detection truly saves lives, and for Ghana, this is our best bet to catch cases early and significantly reduce deaths from what is known as “the highest cause of cancer among Ghanaian women.”

He explained that breast cancer really is “an abnormal growth of cells in the breast that can spread if not detected early. I also spoke about the risk factors many people overlook, such as age, family history, obesity, alcohol use, and hormonal influences.

“But beyond the medical facts, my message was simple: know your normal. Every woman (and yes, men too) should be familiar with how their breasts look and feel. That’s the first step in spotting any unusual changes early, whether it’s a lump, skin dimpling, nipple discharge, or a change in shape, which would necessitate a visit to the clinic for further assessment and early management.”

He said, In partnership with CDA Consult, Rabito Clinic is reaching out beyond our walls this October. Together, we are organising free breast screenings for journalists at their various offices.

He said, “We believe those who tell our stories every day deserve the chance to protect their own health too. Early detection is the best protection. When you hear Rabito Boobie Watch, say it loud: Screen your breasts, save your life.”

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, called on female journalists to prioritise breast cancer screening: “Don’t only participate in covering breast cancer events; take part in it.”

“Breast cancer is a significant health threat to women, and female journalists are not immune to this disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, with approximately 2.3 million new cases diagnosed in 2020 alone,” Mr Ameyibor revealed.

Mr Ameyibor noted that as part of global and national events to commemorate the 2025 Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October, CDA Consult, in collaboration with the Rabito Clinic, has rolled out a comprehensive free breast cancer education and screening for female journalists at their doorsteps.

He said the two institutions have selected about nine media houses and institutions where, between October 2nd and 30th, health professionals from Rabito Clinic will mount a centre to educate and offer free screening for female journalists.

The CDA Consult and Rabito Clinic breast cancer awareness campaign is on the theme: “Female journalist, your story matters. Don't let breast cancer silence you.”

Mr Ameyibor, who is a Holistic Health Advocate stressed that female journalists often face unique challenges that can make it difficult for them to prioritise their health.

“Long working hours, tight deadlines, and high levels of stress can all contribute to neglect of their own health needs. Additionally, the pressure to meet deadlines and produce high-quality work can lead to burnout and exhaustion.

“It is essential for female journalists to be aware of the risks of breast cancer and take proactive steps to protect their health. We want to make it easier for you to get screened; all female journalists are therefore encouraged to participate in the CDA Consult/Rabito Clinic Free Female Journalists Breast Cancer Screening,” Mr Ameyibor noted.

Breast cancer screening is crucial for early detection and treatment. Regular screening can help identify breast cancer at an early stage, when it is more treatable.

The WHO recommends mammography screening for women aged 50-69 years. However, women with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors may need to start screening earlier.