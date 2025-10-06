Galamsey fight: ‘I see CSOs as people who follow their stomach’ — Ex-NPP MP

Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, has accused Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of pursuing personal interests rather than genuine galamsey fight.

He claimed that CSOs have become inconsistent in their advocacy, only speaking out when it serves their interests, while praising the current administration despite previously claiming to seek an end to the galamsey menace.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy Prime on Monday, October 6, the former MP said the lack of sincerity among key stakeholders, including the presidency, has weakened the fight against galamsey.

According to him, when President John Dramani Mahama met with CSOs on Friday, October 3, to discuss the illegal mining situation, some participants who had been vocal under former President Akufo-Addo, including the GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, rather used the opportunity to praise the President.

“I see these CSOs as people that follow their stomach. I have no apology whatsoever to anybody. And I said it — from the presidency to the last person in this country, we are not prepared to fight galamsey.

“We are all following our stomachs because people who were vocal under the previous administration, including the GJA President, when he had the opportunity, went to praise the President, ignoring the things he was saying just about a year ago,” he said.

Mr. Nartey further lamented that “almost all the people who were making noise about galamsey are nowhere to be found today.”