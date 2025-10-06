ModernGhana logo
15-member ECOWAS election observer team arrives in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of October 25 polls

MON, 06 OCT 2025

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed a 15-member election observer team to Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the country’s October 25 presidential elections.

The Long-Term Election Observation Mission (LTOM) arrived in Abidjan on Thursday, October 2, and will remain in the country until October 29, four days after the polls.

In a statement sighted by ModernGhana News, ECOWAS said the deployment of the observer team was approved by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, in line with the bloc’s commitment to promoting democracy, peace, and credible elections across the subregion.

The statement noted that the mission’s establishment is grounded in several ECOWAS legal instruments, including the 1993 Revised Treaty, the 1999 Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution, Peace and Security, and the 2001 Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

It also referenced Article 53(c) of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework adopted in 2008.

The mission drawn from member states, according to ECOWAS, will assess various aspects of the electoral process, including political, legal, operational, and media environments.

Meanwhile, the upcoming elections will see former First Lady Simone Gbagbo, along with other candidates, contesting against 83-year-old President Alassane Ouattara, who has been in power since 2011.

