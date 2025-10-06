ModernGhana logo
There’s real commitment towards galamsey fight under Mahama — Presidential Staffer

Headlines Presidential Aide for Government Communications, Dr. Samuel Ayeh
MON, 06 OCT 2025
Presidential Aide for Government Communications, Dr. Samuel Ayeh

A Presidential Aide for Government Communications, Dr. Samuel Ayeh, has stated that the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration under President John Dramani Mahama is demonstrating genuine commitment to ending illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the government has rolled out several concrete measures to tackle the menace, including the deployment of Blue Water Guards and the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Squad (NAIMOS), as well as policy and legal reforms.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Monday, October 6, Dr. Ayeh said the Mahama-led government is taking practical steps that show it is serious about addressing the environmental destruction caused by galamsey.

He cited the government’s decision to repeal Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, a law widely criticised for opening up the country's forest reserves for mining.

“The people of Ghana complained about LI 2462, and the government has listened. The Attorney General has begun the process to repeal it completely. That shows our commitment to clean up the licensing system,” Dr. Ayeh stated.

He also noted that the government has begun prosecuting individuals involved in galamsey activities, stressing that even members of the ruling NDC who are found culpable are being referred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for investigation.

“If a man can pluck feathers from a tortoise, what will he do when he lays hands on a fowl? The President is allowing investigations into his own party people accused of galamsey. That shows he is serious about punishing anyone involved, regardless of status,” he said.

He added that the government has also launched the Responsible Cooperative Mining for Sustainable Development Programme, aimed at creating safer and environmentally friendly alternatives for small-scale miners.

“If we are asking people to stop illegal mining, we must give them a viable alternative. That is what this programme seeks to achieve,” he explained.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

