Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station mounted a swift response to a distress call early Monday morning following reports of a suspected infanticide near the Gateway Preparatory School at Ali, a suburb of Suhum.

According to officials, an 11-member rescue team led by Assistant Station Officer (ASTNO) Danso Henry arrived at the scene at about 6:44 a.m., just minutes after receiving the call at 6:30 a.m. The team immediately began a delicate recovery operation.

Tragically, at around 7:00 a.m., firefighters retrieved the lifeless body of a one-week-old baby boy from a toilet pit.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the act was allegedly committed by the infant’s mother, who initially fled the scene. The body of the baby has since been handed over to the police as part of ongoing investigations.

Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Priscilla Owusua, at Suhum Oforikrom Ayekotse. She is currently in custody and assisting investigators with the case.

The Ghana National Fire Service has commended the Suhum Fire Rescue team for their professionalism and rapid response under distressing circumstances. The Service further assured the public of its continued commitment to saving lives and supporting law enforcement in emergency operations.