ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested

  Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Social News Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested
MON, 06 OCT 2025

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station mounted a swift response to a distress call early Monday morning following reports of a suspected infanticide near the Gateway Preparatory School at Ali, a suburb of Suhum.

According to officials, an 11-member rescue team led by Assistant Station Officer (ASTNO) Danso Henry arrived at the scene at about 6:44 a.m., just minutes after receiving the call at 6:30 a.m. The team immediately began a delicate recovery operation.

Tragically, at around 7:00 a.m., firefighters retrieved the lifeless body of a one-week-old baby boy from a toilet pit.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the act was allegedly committed by the infant’s mother, who initially fled the scene. The body of the baby has since been handed over to the police as part of ongoing investigations.

Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Priscilla Owusua, at Suhum Oforikrom Ayekotse. She is currently in custody and assisting investigators with the case.

The Ghana National Fire Service has commended the Suhum Fire Rescue team for their professionalism and rapid response under distressing circumstances. The Service further assured the public of its continued commitment to saving lives and supporting law enforcement in emergency operations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

October 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank 

18 minutes ago

15-member ECOWAS election observer team arrives in Cte d’Ivoire ahead of October 25 polls 15-member ECOWAS election observer team arrives in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of Octobe...

18 minutes ago

Presidential Aide for Government Communications, Dr. Samuel Ayeh There’s real commitment towards galamsey fight under Mahama — Presidential Staff...

18 minutes ago

Managing News Editor for the Newscenta Newspaper, Elvis Darko Galamsey fight: The only significant intervention ever taken is Akufo-Addo’s ban...

23 minutes ago

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Ghanaians to honour Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka with 40th Day Memorial at Unive...

37 minutes ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'Shameful' New Juaben South MP must fulfill promise to resign after Akwatia win ...

2 hours ago

Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested

2 hours ago

NIA begins distribution of Ghana cards to children aged 6–14 NIA begins distribution of Ghana cards to children aged 6–14

2 hours ago

Masked gunmen attack Sampa; policeman killed, several injured in violent clash Masked gunmen attack Sampa; policeman killed, several injured in violent clash

2 hours ago

A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku-Agyemang A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line