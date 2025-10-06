NIA begins distribution of Ghana cards to children aged 6–14

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has started distributing Ghanacards to children aged 6 to 14 years who were previously registered under its national identification programme.

The exercise, which began on Monday, October 6, 2025, is being conducted simultaneously in 56 districts across the country.

According to the NIA, the cards are being issued at the same schools where the children were initially registered. Each child is required to be physically present and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who must present the original registration receipt (Form A) issued at the time of registration.

The Authority assured the public that all outstanding backlogs of unprinted Ghanacards have been cleared, paving the way for a smooth and efficient distribution process.

It further indicated that additional districts will be covered in subsequent phases, with detailed timelines to be announced soon.

The NIA also stated that new registration dates for children within the same age range will be communicated in due course.

Parents and guardians have been urged to cooperate fully with NIA officials to ensure the success of the nationwide exercise.