Galamsey fight: The only significant intervention ever taken is Akufo-Addo’s ban — Elvis Darko

Managing News Editor for the Newscenta Newspaper, Elvis Darko, has said Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, has not seen any major progress since former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ban on small-scale mining.

According to him, the 2017 nationwide ban remains the boldest and most effective action ever taken to protect the country’s rivers and forests from destruction.

He noted that during the period, water bodies that had been heavily polluted began to recover, even though there were still isolated cases of illegal activity.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Monday, October 6, Mr. Darko said the fight against galamsey has since lost momentum due to a lack of political will and consistent enforcement.

“The reality on the ground is that the situation is getting worse by the day. The evidence is clear that nothing new is being done, and the problem keeps deepening,” he said.

“In fact, if any President ever showed he was serious about fighting galamsey, it was during that ban. For almost two years, small-scale mining was halted, and everyone saw that our water bodies were returning to normal. But once the ban was lifted, everything reversed,” he explained.

He stressed that without another comprehensive suspension of small-scale mining, Ghana will continue to lose the fight against galamsey despite the numerous task forces and military operations deployed.

“There’s no way we can win this fight if there’s no ban. We don’t have enough soldiers to guard every river from the Offin to the Ankobra. Let’s be honest — we are only pretending to fight, but in reality, we are not fighting anything,” he stressed.

In 2017, then-President Akufo-Addo imposed a temporary ban on small-scale mining as part of efforts to curb widespread environmental destruction caused by galamsey.

The move led to the setting up of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and the deployment of Operation Vanguard, a joint military task force.