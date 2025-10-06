Galamsey fight is collapsing each passing day — Elvis Darko

Managing News Editor for the Newscenta Newspaper, Elvis Darko, has expressed concern that Ghana is gradually losing the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, successive governments have continued to repeat the same failed interventions without any tangible results to show.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Monday, October 6, Mr. Darko said unless government takes a bold step such as reintroducing a ban similar to that imposed under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the country’s efforts will continue to fail.

“The reality on the ground is that the situation is getting worse by the day. The evidence is clear that we are not doing anything new. We keep doing the same things we did in the past, and that’s why the problem keeps getting worse,” he said.

He described Akufo-Addo’s two-year ban on small-scale mining as the only significant intervention that ever produced visible results in the fight against galamsey.

“In fact, if any president has ever shown real commitment to ending this menace, it was during that ban. Everyone saw that our water bodies were returning to normal. Even though some illegal activities continued, the level of destruction was not as widespread as it is today,” Mr. Darko stated.

He explained that the gains made during that period were lost immediately after the ban was lifted, leading to the worsening pollution of major rivers and forests.

“There’s no way we are going to get any results if there is no ban on small-scale mining. No amount of task forces or soldiers can patrol the length of our rivers — from the Offin to the Ankobra — to stop this. We are only pretending to be fighting, but in reality, we are not,” he lamented.