  Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Mon, 06 Oct 2025

Masked gunmen attack Sampa; policeman killed, several injured in violent clash

A wave of violence swept through Sampa in the Bono Region on Sunday afternoon when masked gunmen launched a surprise attack, opening fire in parts of the township during a fierce clash between rival groups.

In the chaos that followed, a police officer was shot and reportedly died from his injuries. Several others were wounded, sparking panic and confusion among residents.

Health officials at the Sampa Government Hospital were quickly alerted as emergency calls flooded in for urgent medical assistance.

A medical officer, in an audio message circulated on WhatsApp, confirmed that multiple casualties had been recorded and appealed to all available health workers nearby to rush to the facility to help manage the situation.

Security personnel at the scene called for reinforcements to contain the violence and restore order as tensions escalated in the area.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the confrontation or the identities of those involved, but calm has reportedly been restored as security forces move to stabilize the town and investigate the incident.

