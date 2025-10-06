Les Républicains boss Retailleau to meet party chiefs over Lecornu cabinet picks

Les Républicains (LR) party boss Bruno Retailleau is set to chair a meeting of his top politicians on Monday morning after lashing out at the newly appointed cabinet of prime minister Sébastian Lecornu over its failure to present fresh faces to tackle France's financial crisis.

Just two hours after he was retained as Interior Minister, Retailleau, 64, said Lecornu's selection did not reflect the promised break with the past.

"In view of the political situation created by this announcement, I am convening the Republicans' strategic committee," Retailleau said on social media.

A large majority of LR parliamentarians and ministers had voted in favour of participating in the Lecornu government following a videoconference on Sunday afternoon.

Retailleau's move is likely to fuel speculation about a possible withdrawal of his party from the government.

On Sunday, Laurent Wauquiez, the leader of the LR deputies in theNational Assembly, said: "I will respect the collective decision, but I believe that the conditions for participation are not in place.

"To participate is to endorse. Writing another blank cheque would be a mistake, given our convictions and what we want for the country."

Although rumours had circulated during Sunday about the possible entry of François-Xavier Bellamy and Othman Nasrou, two close associates of Retailleau, the party failed to obtain the number of posts that Retailleau had demand during a meeting last Thursday with Lecornu.

Lecornu ends perks for former PMs, while balancing demands from left and right

Lecornu names his people

Lecornu has assigned 18 posts so far, with more appointments to follow in the coming days.

With Retailleau, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot kept his job along with Labour and Health Minister Catherine Vautrin, Education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Culture Minister Rachida Dati.

Former economy minister Bruno Le Maire replaces Lecornu as minister of defence. Gérald Darmanin stays as minister of justice.

Roland Lescure takes over as finance minister, while Amélie de Montchalin reamins as Minister Delegate for the Budget – key positions as the new government takes up the challenge of passing a budget bill by the end of the year.

Who is 'political animal' Sébastien Lecornu, France's latest prime minister?

Criticism of choices

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said the new cabinet lineup was "pathetic".

Jordan Bardella, the head of Le Pen's National Rally party, also mocked the government and reiterated the threat of censure.

"We made it clear to the prime minister: it's either a break with the past or a vote of no confidence," he said on social media.

Bardella said the cabinet line-up was "decidedly all about continuity and absolutely nothing about breaking with the past".

Le Pen, whose party senses its best chance to come to power, said on Friday she is waiting to hear Lecornu's general policy speech on Tuesday before deciding on any further course of action.

Boris Vallaud, head of Socialist lawmakers, accused Macron's supporters of seeking to plunge France "further into chaos".

"They lose elections but they govern. They don't have a majority but refuse to compromise," he said on social media.

The head of the hard-left France Unbowed group, Jean-Luc Melenchon, hit out at what he described as a "procession of revenants" mostly hailing from the right.

"The countdown to get rid of them has begun," he said on social media.