Ghana Must Develop: Ending The Cycle, Beginning The Future. Maham To Be Maintained To Reset The Country For The Next 20 Years

Ghana Must Develop: MAHAMA MUST BE RETAIN ED FOR 20 YEARS TO RESET THE COUNTRY. Ending the Cycle, Beginning the Future

Development must be Ghana’s top priority. “Ghana Must Develop” calls for an end to the repetitive cycle of elections that hinder progress. It urges the nation to begin a new chapter—one focused on innovation, empowerment, and transformation.

This proposal suspends elections for 20 years, allowing for uninterrupted development under Mahama’s leadership. It’s a call to build roads, schools, hospitals, and industries—not campaign slogans. The future begins when the cycle ends, and Ghana takes control of its path forward.

Ghana stands at a pivotal moment in its history—a moment that demands bold vision, courageous leadership, and a collective commitment to transformation. Despite decades of democratic practice, the nation continues to struggle with systemic inefficiencies, political instability and corruption that undermine progress. The traditional four-year electoral cycle, while rooted in democratic ideals, has often led to fragmented policy implementation, short-term leadership, and a lack of continuity in national development. This paper proposes a transformative national reset: a 20-year pause in elections, led by a unified leadership structure under President John Dramani Mahama, supported by all Members of Parliament (MPs) and District Chief Executives (DCEs). This is not a rejection of democracy—it is a strategic recalibration to rebuild Ghana’s institutions, values, and economy with long-term focus and clean leadership.

Ghana’s Reset: A 20-Year Vision for Ethical Leadership and National Development. Ghana’s development journey has been marked by promise and frustration. While democratic elections have brought leadership changes, they’ve also introduced instability, short-term planning, and policy reversals. “Ghana’s Reset” proposes a bold alternative: a 20-year governance framework led by President Mahama, focused on ethical leadership and long-term national planning. Transparency, accountability, and national unity must become the pillars of this new era.

Beyond Elections: Reclaiming Ghana’s Future Through Unified Leadership. Democracy is more than ballots—it’s about delivering results. Ghana’s frequent elections have become expensive rituals that often stall progress and deepen division. “Beyond Elections” argues that true democracy must prioritize development, not just electoral turnover. The goal is not to silence voices, but to amplify results. Ghana must move from electoral obsession to developmental obsession.

One Nation, One Vision: The Case for Mahama’s 20-Year Stewardship. Unity is the foundation of progress. “One Nation, One Vision” presents the case for President Mahama’s continued leadership as a stabilizing force in Ghana’s transformation. His experience, credibility, and commitment to national development make him the ideal figure to guide a generational reset.

From Chaos to Continuity: Why Ghana Must Pause and Reset. Political chaos has become a recurring theme in Ghana’s governance. Frequent elections, shifting alliances, and policy reversals have eroded public trust and stalled development. “From Chaos to Continuity” calls for a national reset—a pause in elections to restore order and consistency. It’s time to trade chaos for clarity, and division for direction.

The Ghana Reset: Building a Nation Through Stability, Strategy, and Service. Patriotism is not just about pride—it’s about responsibility. “The Ghana Reset” is a call to action for citizens and leaders to rebuild the nation through stable leadership, strategic planning, and dedicated service. It’s a mission to restore Ghana’s dignity and unlock its potential. Ghana must rise as a nation of builders, thinkers, and doers, united by a shared commitment to progress.

Leadership Without Disruption: A New Path for Ghana’s Progress. Progress requires consistency. “Leadership Without Disruption” proposes a governance model free from the interruptions of electoral cycles. It argues that Ghana’s development depends on uninterrupted leadership focused solely on results.

Mahama and the Mandate: A Divine Call to Rebuild Ghana. Some moments in history feel divinely orchestrated. “Mahama and the Mandate” frames Ghana’s current political balance as a spiritual signal—a call to unify under ethical leadership and rebuild the nation. The absence of a supermajority is not a failure; it’s a divine invitation to reset. This reset is not just political—it’s spiritual. Ghana must embrace this moment with humility and courage, trusting that divine timing has aligned with national destiny.

Vision 2045: Ghana’s Journey to Ethical and Economic Independence. Every great nation has a long-term vision. “Vision 2045” sets a clear goal: ethical governance and economic independence by the year 2045. It invites Ghanaians to imagine a future where the country is self-reliant, prosperous, and respected. Vision 2045 is not just a dream—it’s a destination.

Reset Ghana Now: A National Responsibility for Generational Change. The future belongs to those who act today. “Reset Ghana Now” is a call to every citizen to take responsibility for generational change. It frames the reset as a civic duty—a mission to build institutions that endure and values that inspire. Let us reset Ghana now, for our children, our legacy, and our destiny.

Reimagining Governance: From Electoral Cycles to National Continuity

The current electoral system, though democratic in form, has become a costly and disruptive exercise. Every four years, billions of Ghanaian cedis are spent on campaigns, logistics, and administrative processes—resources that could be redirected toward education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation. More critically, each election cycle risks reversing developmental gains, as new administrations often abandon or alter the policies of their predecessors. This cycle of political turnover resembles a game of “Dame,” where one leader pushes the nation forward only for another to pull it back will never help the country develop.

Ghana needs a governance model that prioritizes continuity, strategic planning, and ethical stewardship. The five-member committee who previously tasked with investigating Madam Tokonu should be repurposed to develop a comprehensive national reset plan. Composed of respected thinkers, technocrats, and community leaders, this committee would outline a 20-year roadmap for Ghana’s transformation, focusing on institutional reform, economic restructuring, and cultural renewal.

The Case for Long-Term Leadership Under Mahama

President Mahama’s leadership offers a stable foundation for this reset. His experience, vision, and commitment to national development position him as a unifying figure capable of guiding Ghana through this transformative period. Under this proposal, Mahama would continue as head of state, supported by the current MPs and DCEs. No election for the next two decades. We are maintaining all MPs, MCEs, DCEs and all government appointees. Should any official pass away or become incapacitated, replacements would be appointed through a merit-based, non-electoral process to maintain continuity.

This model allows for uninterrupted execution of long-term policies in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrialization. It removes the distractions of campaign politics and enables leaders to focus solely on governance and service delivery. As Baltzan (2023) emphasizes in Business Driven Information Systems, strategic leadership and consistent policy execution are essential for national development in a data-driven and globalized world.

Ten Reasons to Support Ghana’s National Reset

A failure to this vision is a failure to Ghana’s development. God and Ghanaians worked together for NDC to be in power with extraordinary number of MPs. Just for the shift to reset and move the country forward. Think about it.

Continuity in Development Planning. Long-term leadership ensures consistent execution of national development plans, avoiding the disruption caused by frequent political turnover. Reduction in Electoral Costs. Suspending elections for 20 years would save billions of cedis, freeing resources for critical sectors like health, education, and infrastructure. Minimizing Political Polarization. A unified leadership structure fosters collaboration and national unity, reducing the divisiveness often fueled by partisan competition. Combatting Corruption Through Stability. Stable governance allows for the implementation of robust anti-corruption frameworks without the interference of shifting political agendas. Empowering Technocratic Governance. Appointments based on merit and expertise—not political loyalty—will build a government focused on results and public service. Strengthening National Identity and Vision. A cohesive leadership can promote a unified national identity rooted in Ghanaian values, ethics, and aspirations. Reclaiming Economic Independence. Ghana can focus on controlling its natural resources, renegotiating foreign contracts, and building self-sufficient industries. Reducing Foreign Influence in Domestic Politics. A pause in elections limits external interference, allowing Ghana to make sovereign decisions free from foreign manipulation. Creating Space for Institutional Reform. A reset period enables comprehensive reform of the judiciary, civil service, education system, and local governance structures. Responding to Divine Timing and National Destiny. The absence of a supermajority in recent elections is seen by many as a divine signal—a call for unity and ethical leadership under Mahama.

Ethical and Economic Independence: Ghana’s Divine Mandate

This reset is not merely political—it is spiritual, cultural, and economic. Ghana must reclaim control over its destiny by building institutions that reflect integrity, innovation, and inclusivity. The nation must rise above short-term political agendas and foreign dependency to become a beacon of ethical governance and continental leadership. Under long-term stewardship, Ghana can foster entrepreneurship, elevate its global standing, and empower its citizens to thrive.

Conclusion

Ghana’s development cannot be left to the unpredictability of electoral cycles. It requires intentional, sustained, and visionary leadership. The proposal to suspend elections for 20 years under President Mahama’s stewardship is a radical yet necessary step toward national renewal. It offers a path to ethical governance, economic empowerment, and cultural restoration. Let us rise above political gamesmanship and embrace a future defined by unity, purpose, and progress. Let us reset Ghana now—with courage, clarity, and commitment to the generations yet to come.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.