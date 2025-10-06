Guarding the Gates of Integrity: A Civic Call to Depoliticize Ghana’s Security Services

📝 Prelude: A Nation at the Crossroads of Integrity

In every republic, there comes a moment when silence becomes complicity and reform becomes duty. Ghana stands at such a crossroads. Recent revelations of political interference within our security services are not mere anecdotes—they are alarm bells echoing through the corridors of public trust.

This civic education article is a call to conscience. It blends sharp analysis with cultural wisdom, global insight with local urgency. It invites citizens, leaders, and institutions to reflect deeply and act decisively—to restore merit, protect dignity, and guard the gates of integrity.

Let us journey together through truth, tradition, and transformation. For as the elders say, “Ɔman no yɛ nipa”—a nation is its people. And the character of its institutions reflects the soul of its citizens.

🛡️ In a striking revelation before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak exposed a troubling incident: a junior immigration officer, emboldened by partisan allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), attempted to bypass meritocratic procedures and demanded appointment as Comptroller-General. Though shocking, this is not an isolated case—it is a symptom of a deeper institutional malaise threatening the credibility of Ghana’s security architecture.

⚠️ When Loyalty Trumps Merit: A Pattern Emerges

Across Ghana’s public services, whispers of political favoritism have grown into a chorus of concern:

Police Service: Officers reportedly expect promotions based on party loyalty rather than passing professional exams.

Fire Service: Some personnel have resisted training reforms, believing political connections will secure advancement.

Local Government: District appointments are increasingly influenced by partisan lobbying, sidelining qualified technocrats.

These practices erode discipline, demoralize professionals, and compromise national security. When uniforms become political jerseys, the state loses its moral authority.

🌍 Global Lessons: What the World Teaches Us About Integrity in Public Service

Across the globe, nations that once wrestled with corruption and politicized institutions have found pathways to renewal—anchored in discipline, transparency, and a shared moral compass. Their stories offer Ghana not just inspiration, but a roadmap.

In Singapore, the transformation began with a radical idea: that public service must be sacred. Promotions are earned through rigorous exams, peer reviews, and performance—not political allegiance. Civil servants are paid well, but held to even higher standards. The result? A nation where trust in institutions is among the highest in the world, and corruption is nearly nonexistent.

Rwanda, once torn apart by conflict, chose to rebuild its security forces on the foundation of community accountability. Officers undergo regular integrity audits, and citizens are invited to public forums to assess their conduct. The message is clear: the uniform is not a shield from scrutiny—it is a symbol of service.

In Germany, civil servants swear allegiance not to a party, but to the Constitution. This oath is more than ceremonial—it is a binding commitment to neutrality, professionalism, and the rule of law. Political interference in appointments is not just frowned upon—it is illegal.

Canada offers another model: an independent Public Service Commission oversees recruitment and promotions. Politicians cannot handpick officers or bypass procedures. Every appointment is traceable, every promotion justified. This firewall between politics and professionalism has preserved the dignity of Canada’s institutions for generations.

These nations did not achieve integrity by accident. They chose it. They built systems that reward merit, punish favoritism, and elevate the public good above partisan gain. Ghana must do the same.

🧭 Way Forward: Strategic Recommendations for Institutional Renewal

To restore the dignity, discipline, and public trust in Ghana’s security services and civil institutions, we must move from lamentation to legislation, from whispers to action. The following recommendations offer a structured path forward:

🔒 1. Legislative Firewalls Against Political Interference

Enact a Public Service Integrity Act that criminalizes political lobbying for promotions in uniformed services.

Define clear penalties for both the lobbyist and the official who entertains such requests.

📜 2. Transparent Career Pathways

Publish promotion criteria and career ladders for all security agencies—accessible to the public.

Digitize promotion records and make them auditable by Parliament and civil society watchdogs.

🧠 3. Civic Education & Cultural Renewal

Integrate ethics, patriotism, and civic duty into training curricula for police, immigration, and fire services.

Launch nationwide campaigns using proverbs like “Sɛ wo werɛ fi na wosankofa a, yenkyi”—reminding citizens that returning to merit is not regression but wisdom.

Use sayings like “Nsa a ɛka no yɛ den, na ɛka nokware”—“The hand that strikes truth is heavy”—to remind officers that truth must be protected, not punished.

🛡️ 4. Whistleblower Protection

Establish anonymous reporting channels for officers and citizens to expose favoritism or corruption.

Guarantee legal protection and psychological support for whistleblowers.

🏛️ 5. Presidential and Ministerial Leadership

The President and Interior Minister must publicly commit to merit-based appointments and lead by example.

All future appointments should be accompanied by published justification and career history.

📣 Civic Call to Action: From Silence to Stewardship

This is not just a government issue—it is a citizen’s challenge. We must rise as stewards of integrity:

🔔 What You Can Do:

Speak up: Use radio, social media, and community forums to demand transparency.

Organize: Form civic coalitions to monitor appointments and promotions in your district.

Educate: Teach youth that patriotism is not blind loyalty—it is principled service.

Celebrate merit: Publicly honor officers and civil servants who rise through discipline and excellence.

🗣️ A Message to Our Leaders:

We do not seek perfection—we seek principle. We do not demand miracles—we demand merit. Let Ghana be a nation where uniforms are earned, not gifted; where service is sacred, not politicized.

📝 As the Ewe proverb says, —“The one who lives and the one who leads must live well together.” Let us build a republic where leadership and citizenship walk hand in hand, guided by truth, discipline, and dignity.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]