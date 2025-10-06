ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Markets on the Rise: Stocks, Private Sector, and Bonds Signal Renewed Confidence

Feature Article Ghana Markets on the Rise: Stocks, Private Sector, and Bonds Signal Renewed Confidence
MON, 06 OCT 2025

Ghana’s financial markets are showing renewed vigor as we move into October 2025. The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index climbed 44.67 points to 8,410.56 on October 3, with MTN Ghana leading trading activity, accounting for nearly 80% of total value traded.

The uptick comes as private sector activity shows encouraging signs. Suppliers are delivering faster, lead times are shortening, and companies report increasing orders and expanding hiring. Business confidence, particularly in manufacturing and retail, appears stronger than in recent months.

In the fixed income market, trading volumes hit record levels on October 4, surpassing GH¢1.2 billion in single-day transactions. Institutional investors are flocking to government bonds, signaling trust in Ghana’s fiscal management and macroeconomic outlook.

Corporate results also bolster optimism. Guinness Ghana and SIC Insurance posted impressive earnings, reflecting stronger domestic demand and efficient operations. Analysts say these trends could mark the beginning of a sustained recovery in Ghana’s economy, though external factors like commodity prices and global interest rates remain a consideration.

While this column provides a snapshot of recent market dynamics, the full analysis — including sector breakdowns, trading trends, and expert commentary — is available exclusively on Accra Street Journal.

For the complete story and deeper insights, visit: Accra Street Journal's– "Ghana’s Markets Show Renewed Strength as Stocks Climb and Private Sector Confidence Rises"

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (101)

More

Top Stories

15 hours ago

Team Brazil, owned by tech entrepeur Marcelo Claure, won the race. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Africa joins E1 powerboat show in rainy Lagos

18 hours ago

GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region

18 hours ago

Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogakope Hospital Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogako...

18 hours ago

Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere

19 hours ago

Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member  

19 hours ago

Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Tortoto Judiciary Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Torto to Judiciary

19 hours ago

PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes 

19 hours ago

President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park

19 hours ago

8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region 8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region

19 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State Corruption is product of disrespect for truth – Togbe Afede  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line