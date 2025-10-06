Ghana Markets on the Rise: Stocks, Private Sector, and Bonds Signal Renewed Confidence

Ghana’s financial markets are showing renewed vigor as we move into October 2025. The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index climbed 44.67 points to 8,410.56 on October 3, with MTN Ghana leading trading activity, accounting for nearly 80% of total value traded.

The uptick comes as private sector activity shows encouraging signs. Suppliers are delivering faster, lead times are shortening, and companies report increasing orders and expanding hiring. Business confidence, particularly in manufacturing and retail, appears stronger than in recent months.

In the fixed income market, trading volumes hit record levels on October 4, surpassing GH¢1.2 billion in single-day transactions. Institutional investors are flocking to government bonds, signaling trust in Ghana’s fiscal management and macroeconomic outlook.

Corporate results also bolster optimism. Guinness Ghana and SIC Insurance posted impressive earnings, reflecting stronger domestic demand and efficient operations. Analysts say these trends could mark the beginning of a sustained recovery in Ghana’s economy, though external factors like commodity prices and global interest rates remain a consideration.

