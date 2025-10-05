ModernGhana logo
V/R: Farmers happy over completion of Penyi-Ehi road 

  Sun, 05 Oct 2025
V/R: Farmers happy over completion of Penyi-Ehi road

Farmers in communities along the newly constructed Penyi–Ehi road have expressed joy over the completion of the project, describing it as a major boost to their farming and trading activities.

They said the road, which was previously in a deplorable condition, made it difficult to access their farms and transport foodstuffs to market centres.

Work on the road began in 2024 under the previous government and was completed under the leadership of the current administration.

Mr. Courage Agbenyo, a farmer from Tadzi, one of the communities along the route, commended both the previous and current governments for their efforts in ensuring the completion of the project.

He expressed optimism that other feeder roads linking farming communities and market centres would also receive attention soon.

Madam Esiman Kornu, another farmer, recounted the hardships she and her family endured, especially during harvest seasons when transporting produce became nearly impossible due to the poor road condition.

Some motor riders at Penyi also shared their satisfaction with the improvement, saying the road has eased movement for residents and traders alike.

“Now, only a few side works remain for the road to reach full standard, but we are very happy. We hope other roads in the area will also receive similar attention,” one rider told GNA.

Meanwhile, the Ketu North Municipal Chief Executive, Rev. Martin Amenaki, assured residents of Ehi and adjoining communities that additional road projects were being planned to link Ehi to other towns and villages.

He reiterated the Assembly's vision to transform Ehi into a modern, thriving community within Ketu North.

GNA

