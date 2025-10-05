ModernGhana logo
Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member  

  Sun, 05 Oct 2025
Mr. Guggisberg Fiagbenu, Assembly Member for the Adidome Central Electoral Area, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of roads in the Adidome township, describing them as a major cause of frequent accidents and vehicle damage.

In an open letter addressed to the Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority in Ho, Mr. Fiagbenu said the Mafi Adidome township road had deteriorated significantly, developing deep potholes and worn-out edges — a situation worsened by the absence of proper drainage systems, especially after heavy rains.

He also cited the stretch from the Adidome Government Hospital to Mafi Kpogede as requiring urgent installation of speed ramps to curb over-speeding and enhance pedestrian safety.

Mr. Fiagbenu further appealed for the replacement of missing and damaged road signs at critical locations to improve regulation and ensure the safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

He stressed that the current state of the roads posed a serious hazard to motorists and residents alike, calling for swift intervention by the authorities to reduce accidents and protect lives.

Some members of local transport unions who spoke to the Ghana News Agency shared similar concerns, saying the poor road network was causing frequent vehicle breakdowns and increasing maintenance costs.

“Our cars are always in the workshop because of these roads. Sometimes you buy spare parts twice in a month — it's becoming unbearable,” said Mr. Stephen Agbeko, a commercial driver.

Other residents also lamented the danger posed to pedestrians. “Children going to school and patients going to the hospital are not safe. Cars speed through the potholes, and we fear accidents every day,” one resident said.

Drivers and residents joined the Assembly Member in appealing to the Ghana Highway Authority to take immediate steps to rehabilitate the township roads, saying the situation was endangering lives and affecting livelihoods.

GNA

