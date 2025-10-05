From Kumasi to Katsina: The Untold Educational Legacy of Mallam Sallau Yakubu Kusada Al-Kashnawi

Mallam Sallau Yakubu Kusada Al-Kashnawi

In the early 1940s, a bold and visionary educational initiative was undertaken that bridged two great West African cities: Kumasi in the Gold Coast (modern-day Ghana) and Katsina in Northern Nigeria. This initiative, led by the late Sarkin Zango of Kumasi, Mallam Sallau Yakubu Kusada Al-Kashnawi, laid a powerful foundation for the development of human capital, leadership, and Islamic scholarship across borders.

In 1942, Mallam Sallau sent elite children from the Kumasi Zango community including Bature Sallama, Ahmed Rufa’i Sa’ad, and Dikko Bala to Katsina, then one of the most prominent centers of Islamic and Western education in Northern Nigeria.

This act was not merely about schooling; it was a strategic investment in cross-border intellectual development, supported by an untold but historic relationship between Mallam Sallau and the Emir of Katsina, Sarki Muhammad Dikko.

Mallam Sallau and the Emir of Katsina, Sarki Muhammad Dikko also embarked on a historic journey to Mecca and London, at a time when very few West Africans had the opportunity to travel internationally. These experiences enriched their worldview and cemented position as true African statesmen of their generation.

Historic Bond Between Two Leaders

The cordial relationship between Mallam Sallau and Emir Sarki Dikko stands as a model of inter-regional cooperation. Despite colonial boundaries and cultural differences, both leaders shared a deep commitment to educational advancement, Islamic knowledge, and the grooming of future leaders.

Under Emir Dikko’s patronage and protection, the children sent from Kumasi were integrated into the Katsina educational and social environment an experience that would shape their destinies and contribute significantly to the intellectual and political development of Northern Nigeria.

Mallam Ahmadu Coomassie: A Product of Vision and Mentorship

Among the greatest products of this visionary exchange was Mallam Ahmadu Coomassie, the son of Mallam Sallau. Though born in Kumasi, Ahmadu was raised in Katsina under the direct care and guidance of Emir Sarki Dikko.

His achievements were exceptional:

He became the first Permanent Secretary of Northern Nigeria during the colonial era, helping to establish the administrative framework of the region.

He retired just before Nigeria’s independence in 1960, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and service.

He became the first Nigerian Chairman of Standard Bank of Nigeria, now known as First Bank PLC. In his honor, a building in Abuja was named “Mallam Ahmadu Coomassie House” by the bank a lasting tribute to his national contribution.

A Legacy Continued:

National Figures from the Coomassie Family

Mallam Sallau’s descendants went on to become some of the most respected figures in Nigerian public life, continuing the legacy of education, leadership, and national service.

Grandson, Abidina Coomassie, was a veteran journalist, who worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and later became the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), advocating for journalistic ethics, press freedom, and responsible reporting.

Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, his grandson, served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and became the second-longest-serving IGP in Nigeria’s history, contributing significantly to law enforcement and national security.

Furthermore, the family’s impact extended into the judiciary:

Muntaka Coomassie, brother of Mallam Sallau, was a respected Islamic scholar in Zaria.His son, Justice Mohammed Saifullahi Muntaka-Coomassie, rose to become a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, leaving a distinguished mark on Nigeria’s legal and judicial system.

A Model for Educational Development in Zango Communities Today;

The story of Mallam Sallau’s initiative offers a valuable lesson in educational development for today’s Zango communities especially in Kumasi, where this visionary journey began.

This model blended:

Islamic education and traditional scholarship

Formal Western-style education

Leadership grooming and mentorship

International exposure and travel (to Mecca and London)

Unfortunately, this initiative was not institutionalized or sustained, and many Zango communities today face challenges in accessing quality education from basic to tertiary levels.

If revived, such an approach could once again elevate Zango youths to positions of national and international leadership, just as it did for the Coomassie family.

Conclusion:

A Legacy of Learning Across Borders.

The educational journey from Kumasi to Katsina championed by Mallam Sallau Yakubu Kusada Al-Kashnawi and supported by Emir Sarki Dikko, represents a golden era of inter-African cooperation rooted in trust, faith, and vision.

Through his sons, brothers, and grandchildren, Mallam Sallau’s vision gave Nigeria:

A top civil servant

A banking pioneer

A national police

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/ Science communicator

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880