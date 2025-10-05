ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My Take On Small-Scale Mining (Galamsey) In Ghana

By Mohammed Shiraz-Deen
Article My Take On Small-Scale Mining (Galamsey) In Ghana
SUN, 05 OCT 2025

Small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, remains the mainstay of livelihood for over four million Ghanaians, particularly in rural communities where alternative employment opportunities are limited. It has historically provided income for thousands of families, supported local economies, and contributed to the nation’s gold output. However, in recent years, uncontrolled and illegal mining practices have led to severe environmental degradation, destruction of farmlands, and pollution of water bodies.

There is therefore an urgent need to revert to the mining system of the 1980s and 1990s, when miners relied on simple tools such as pickaxes, shovels, and pans, ensuring minimal damage to the environment. This traditional method was labor-intensive but sustainable, and it maintained the balance between economic survival and ecological protection.

To safeguard Ghana’s natural resources, there must be a complete ban on all forms of mining in water bodies and forest reserves, and such acts should be treated as capital offenses due to their long-term environmental and public health implications. Water bodies like the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra Rivers — once sources of drinking water — have become heavily polluted because of irresponsible mining practices.

Finally, Ghana must ensure the complete eradication of foreign involvement in small-scale mining. The sector was originally reserved for Ghanaians under the Minerals and Mining Act, yet the influx of foreigners, especially with heavy machinery, has intensified destruction and diverted wealth away from local communities.

By enforcing these measures — promoting indigenous, eco-friendly mining methods, protecting natural resources, and restoring full local control — Ghana can reclaim the integrity of its mining sector and ensure sustainable development for generations to come.

Mohammed Shiraz-Deen
A Politician and a Public Servant
0206529844

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State Corruption is product of disrespect for truth – Togbe Afede  

1 hour ago

Author: Christian Aboagye Ten Months Without Pay: The Hidden Cost of Weak Health System Governance

1 hour ago

Galamsey: The Moral, Economic, and Budgetary Cost of a Corrupt Culture Galamsey: The Moral, Economic, and Budgetary Cost of a Corrupt Culture

19 hours ago

The blast and gunfire happened near a detention facility in the capital Mogadishu. By AFP (AFP) Huge blast and gunfire in central Mogadishu claimed by Al-Shabaab

19 hours ago

DCI-Ghana leads operation to rescue 14-year-old girl from forced marriage at Aboaso-Ntonsu DCI-Ghana leads operation to rescue 14-year-old girl from forced marriage at Abo...

19 hours ago

Couple, four others in court over unlicensed gold trade Couple, four others in court over unlicensed gold trade 

19 hours ago

Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan

19 hours ago

North East Police launch manhunt after deadly attack on Immigration Officers at Gbintiri North East Police launch manhunt after deadly attack on Immigration Officers at ...

19 hours ago

‘Reset Agenda’ aims to rebuild institutions and restore public trust — Mahama ‘Reset Agenda’ aims to rebuild institutions and restore public trust — Mahama

19 hours ago

V/R: Falling tree destroys South Dayi NCCE office building V/R: Falling tree destroys South Dayi NCCE office building 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line