My Take On Small-Scale Mining (Galamsey) In Ghana

Small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, remains the mainstay of livelihood for over four million Ghanaians, particularly in rural communities where alternative employment opportunities are limited. It has historically provided income for thousands of families, supported local economies, and contributed to the nation’s gold output. However, in recent years, uncontrolled and illegal mining practices have led to severe environmental degradation, destruction of farmlands, and pollution of water bodies.

There is therefore an urgent need to revert to the mining system of the 1980s and 1990s, when miners relied on simple tools such as pickaxes, shovels, and pans, ensuring minimal damage to the environment. This traditional method was labor-intensive but sustainable, and it maintained the balance between economic survival and ecological protection.

To safeguard Ghana’s natural resources, there must be a complete ban on all forms of mining in water bodies and forest reserves, and such acts should be treated as capital offenses due to their long-term environmental and public health implications. Water bodies like the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra Rivers — once sources of drinking water — have become heavily polluted because of irresponsible mining practices.

Finally, Ghana must ensure the complete eradication of foreign involvement in small-scale mining. The sector was originally reserved for Ghanaians under the Minerals and Mining Act, yet the influx of foreigners, especially with heavy machinery, has intensified destruction and diverted wealth away from local communities.

By enforcing these measures — promoting indigenous, eco-friendly mining methods, protecting natural resources, and restoring full local control — Ghana can reclaim the integrity of its mining sector and ensure sustainable development for generations to come.

Mohammed Shiraz-Deen

A Politician and a Public Servant

0206529844