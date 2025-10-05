What Shall It Profit a Man? A Civic Reflection on Greed, Pride, and the Power of Humble Leadership

The Vanity of Power, The Silence of Service

In today’s Ghana, the pursuit of wealth and power has bred a culture of pride, self-conceit, and neglect — where leaders boast of status while citizens beg for basic care. From convoys to clinics, the imbalance is glaring. Yet true leadership is not found in titles or riches, but in humility, service, and legacy. As we reflect on examples like Asante Betietio and global icons of servant leadership, we must ask: What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his soul? This is the lesson our future leaders must learn — urgently, and together.

🇬🇭 In Ghana today, the scramble for wealth has become a theatre of pride. Politicians boast, “Do you know who I am?” — as if titles and convoys define character. Self-aggrandizement replaces service. Development stalls while egos swell.

We see leaders who build mansions but neglect hospitals. Who speak fluent English and French, yet cannot speak truth to power. Who wear imported suits, but forget the barefoot child in the village.

And yet, in a quiet video, we saw Asante Betietio — once powerful, now recovering from stroke. Frail, reflective, human. His silence spoke volumes.

“What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” — Mark 8:36

🌿 The Disease of Pride

Pride blinds. It makes leaders deaf to the cries of the poor. It turns public office into private enterprise. It replaces humility with arrogance, and wisdom with noise.

“A proud heart leads to ruin, but humility brings honour.” — Proverbs 18:12

“The higher the monkey climbs, the more it exposes itself.” — Ghanaian Proverb

We must teach our youth that leadership is not about being seen — it is about seeing others. Not about being served — but serving.

🌍 Examples of Humble Leadership

Nelson Mandela emerged from prison not with vengeance, but with vision.

Kofi Annan walked the halls of the UN with quiet dignity, never forgetting his Ghanaian roots.

John Magufuli of Tanzania rejected luxury, choosing simplicity and accountability.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V speaks truth with calm authority, rooted in tradition and service.

“True leaders don’t create followers. They create more leaders.” — Tom Peters

“The greatest among you shall be your servant.” — Matthew 23:11

🛡️ A Call to Ghana’s Future Leaders

Let us raise a generation that values:

Integrity over influence

Service over status

Truth over titles

Let us remind our elders:

That legacy is not built in bank accounts, but in lives uplifted.

That civic duty does not retire with age.

That silence in the face of injustice is complicity.

“When the drumbeat changes, the dance must also change.” — Ewe Proverb

“Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.” — Simon Sinek

Ghana will not rise on pride. It will rise on humility, truth, and collective courage.

Let us walk gently, speak wisely, and lead boldly — not for applause, but for impact.

🙏🏾 A Prayer for Ghana’s Renewal and Stability

O Divine Creator,

Source of wisdom, strength, and unity —

We lift up our beloved Ghana before You.

Bless our youth with vision, discipline, and courage.

Let them rise not in pride, but in purpose.

May they build not just careers, but communities.

Strengthen our senior citizens —

Keep their wisdom alive in our hearts,

Their sacrifices honored in our actions.

Heal our land from greed and division.

Let humility guide our leaders,

And truth anchor our institutions.

May the spirit of Ubuntu —

“I am because we are” —

Shape our politics, our families, our future.

Let the drums of justice beat louder than corruption,

Let the kente of unity wrap every tribe and tongue.

As the eagle soars, may Ghana rise —

With peace in her skies,

And love in her streets.

Amen. 🙌🏾🇬🇭

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]