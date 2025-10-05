Ejura Launches 2025 Sekyerene Festival with massive clean-up exercise

The Ejura Divisional Council has officially commenced the 2025 edition of the Ejura Sekyerene (Yam) Festival with a massive community clean-up exercise aimed at promoting sanitation and environmental health ahead of the main celebrations.

The clean-up, held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, brought together hundreds of participants, including officials from the Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana Prisons Service, traditional leaders, advocacy groups, and residents of the Ejura community.

Speaking to OTEC News on behalf of the Ejurahene, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, the Nkosuohene of Ejura, Nana Agyeman Anning Prempeh, explained the cultural significance of the festival, noting that it symbolizes gratitude for a successful harvest and the official commencement of yam consumption.

“Traditionally, no one is permitted to eat the newly harvested yam until the necessary rituals have been performed. The festival serves as a platform to showcase the fresh harvest and officially mark the beginning of public consumption,” he said.

Nana Prempeh also praised the Ejurahene for his continuous dedication to the town’s development, highlighting Barimah Osei Hwedie II’s leadership in initiating several projects through the annual festival. He called on stakeholders, corporate entities, and citizens of Ejura both home and abroad to support the traditional council in sustaining the festival’s legacy.

About the Sekyerene (Yam) Festival

The Ejura Sekyerene Festival is celebrated annually by the chiefs and people of Ejura to thank God, their ancestors, and the traditional stool for a bountiful yam harvest. It is a time of reflection, thanksgiving, and renewal of commitment to community development.

Activities for the 2025 Festival

This year’s celebration, which began on October 4, will climax with a grand durbar on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The festival’s theme is “Disciplined Youth: Our Hope for Building a Prosperous Future.” The Special Guest of Honour will be Odeneho Okyere Kusi Ntrama, the Essumeja Manhene.

Below is the schedule of activities for the week-long celebration:

Saturday, October 4, 2025: Clean-up exercise

Tuesday, October 7, 2025: Health walk (morning) and health screening (afternoon)

Wednesday, October 8, 2025: Football gala

Thursday, October 9, 2025: Tribal performances (morning) and Akom (fetish priest) performances (afternoon)

Friday, October 10, 2025: Festival rites at stool houses (morning) and drumming and dancing (afternoon)

Saturday, October 11, 2025: Grand durbar at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 12, 2025: Thanksgiving church service

This year’s Ejura Sekyerene Festival promises to blend tradition, culture, and community development while emphasizing youth discipline and participation as the foundation for a prosperous future.