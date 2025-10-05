Education into poverty

Ghana's education system, like most West African countries, is based on the WASCE curriculum. Pupils are taught a wide range of academic subjects, including Maths, English, Sports, Biology, and more, from Kindergarten to A-level qualifications. At Ghana's universities, young students acquire the basics and advanced knowledge of academic subjects, only to end up unemployed and still abroad, having to undergo the recognition process to match the higher standards of university degrees in countries like Germany and the rest of the EU. Trained African doctors or lawyers often find employment, while other professionals desire to find work with the government and government organizations like NADMO, the Police, or the Military. The vast majority of school and university leavers are not trained and fit for working life. In rural areas, children of farmers take up farming to feed their families and the community around them.

Governments have no assets or cash, as they all belong to the taxpayers and citizens. Governments, therefore, do not create jobs, as the taxpayers pay for jobs for some of them. Governments are not creative; only individuals are, and with their endless dedication to create wealth for themselves and others, create jobs, employment, dignity, and a bright future for most people in society.

Ghanaians and Africans at large must understand and focus on the individual who must be trained and equipped with the correct knowledge on how to start a business, run it, and sustain it. A caring, visionary, and successful country understands its economy needs qualified citizens, not hoping for handouts from relatives abroad, pitiful income, mercy of charities, but has the information needed for greatness beyond dependency, beyond aid. This all starts at the beginning of a citizen entering society and the work life. Academic subjects, information provided that is not helpful later in life, is wasting precious time for many. To lecture from Kindergarten onwards, the skills of entrepreneurship are relevant for any successful country.

And, it comes for free as innovations depend on ideas, a changed mind, not money in the first place. After a change and qualified mind, structures must be put in place, allowing the creative mind to progress and see its efforts in products and services. When a society changes, economic success is guaranteed. Mindset is the key, first and foremost. Old traditional thinking must be just that, old and closed away in the history book of a nation.

For over fifty years, the school in Amsinckstraße, Hamburg, has been set up as an evening school by the government of Hamburg. Adults in full employment are given the chance for free over a period of two years, three times after work in the evenings, to attend this school and become qualified business managers, either to start their own business and become self-employed or to advance in corporate life and impact companies to be innovative and progressive. Private companies offer entrepreneurship courses from an academic perspective, while still practical knowledge to advance in business must be acquired. While countries like Germany have a risk avoidance mentality, Germans in employment ask themselves what they would lose when being self-employed, compared to the mentality of what they could gain when having their own companies. Other countries like the USA or even England see economic risk-taking as a chance, not a burden. Countries with a very high standard of living and a good social system tend not to be powerful enough to renew themselves over and over again. Their economic level makes it possible to build on their achievements and keep the society afloat.

Countries less fortunate but rich by nature through nature have all the financial means to change their economies and turn around the fate of their people. The democratic political elite is not blessed with the spirit of entrepreneurship, knowing an educated, independently thinking and acting society will rather question their position and arguments, while a society that keeps its head above water, not walking on water, is more helpful to their status quo.

Visionary leaders with a good heart for their people, on the other hand, use the momentum of their societies and change its foundations to put it upside down. This starts for them at the bottom of education to qualify them to people to run their own businesses and create jobs for others less fortunate, not waiting for government blessings like a job in public spaces. African governments have wasted the precious lives of Africans for far too long by teaching them knowledge not relevant to job creation. How to find a business idea, bookkeeping, legal framework for companies, management of human resources, finding funding, and the like should be taught from early on. To find enough qualified teachers and lecturers coming from an academic background school system is a real challenge, not to be underestimated. Engaging in business as usual can not be the answer to a dilemma created for themselves by the politics of the past. In my classes, some students have made friends and started their own companies. In a step-by-step approach, Ghana and Africa at large should set up government and private schools to be raw models for many more schools across the country and continent to follow, to start and open up the path to economic success. If the right master plan is well drafted and put into motion, Africa, as impossible as it might seem today, has a realistic chance to overtake economies with filled stomachs and overweight bodies.

Africa, you make or break your future by your own decisions.