Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan

The Government of Ghana has thrown its full weight behind the 20-point Gaza peace proposal unveiled by former United States President Donald J. Trump, describing it as a bold and “groundbreaking” initiative to end decades of bloodshed and human suffering in the Middle East.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Accra hailed the plan as a crucial step towards halting the devastating war in Gaza, rebuilding shattered communities, safeguarding Palestinians from annexation and displacement, and advancing a comprehensive peace process.

“The proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the annexation and displacement of the Palestinian people, and advance a comprehensive peace plan is a welcome development and a relief to the suffering civilians,” the Ministry stressed.

Government expressed optimism that the initiative could provide a viable pathway toward a just and enduring peace, where Israel and Palestine can finally coexist in security and mutual respect.

Reaffirming Ghana’s historic commitment to global peace efforts, the Ministry pledged the country’s readiness to work with international partners to revive dialogue and push forward the Middle East Peace Process. It also called on all factions in the conflict to commit themselves fully to what it described as a “historic opportunity” to end hostilities.

“Ghana stands firmly with all initiatives that seek to end conflict, protect human dignity, and promote global stability,” the statement concluded.