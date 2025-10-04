ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan

  Sat, 04 Oct 2025
Headlines Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan
SAT, 04 OCT 2025

The Government of Ghana has thrown its full weight behind the 20-point Gaza peace proposal unveiled by former United States President Donald J. Trump, describing it as a bold and “groundbreaking” initiative to end decades of bloodshed and human suffering in the Middle East.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Accra hailed the plan as a crucial step towards halting the devastating war in Gaza, rebuilding shattered communities, safeguarding Palestinians from annexation and displacement, and advancing a comprehensive peace process.

“The proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the annexation and displacement of the Palestinian people, and advance a comprehensive peace plan is a welcome development and a relief to the suffering civilians,” the Ministry stressed.

Government expressed optimism that the initiative could provide a viable pathway toward a just and enduring peace, where Israel and Palestine can finally coexist in security and mutual respect.

Reaffirming Ghana’s historic commitment to global peace efforts, the Ministry pledged the country’s readiness to work with international partners to revive dialogue and push forward the Middle East Peace Process. It also called on all factions in the conflict to commit themselves fully to what it described as a “historic opportunity” to end hostilities.

“Ghana stands firmly with all initiatives that seek to end conflict, protect human dignity, and promote global stability,” the statement concluded.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The blast and gunfire happened near a detention facility in the capital Mogadishu. By AFP (AFP) Huge blast and gunfire in central Mogadishu claimed by Al-Shabaab

1 hour ago

DCI-Ghana leads operation to rescue 14-year-old girl from forced marriage at Aboaso-Ntonsu DCI-Ghana leads operation to rescue 14-year-old girl from forced marriage at Abo...

1 hour ago

Couple, four others in court over unlicensed gold trade Couple, four others in court over unlicensed gold trade 

1 hour ago

Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan

1 hour ago

North East Police launch manhunt after deadly attack on Immigration Officers at Gbintiri North East Police launch manhunt after deadly attack on Immigration Officers at ...

1 hour ago

Travel and Tour agent in trouble over GH¢388,621 visa fraud Travel and Tour agent in trouble over GH¢388,621 visa fraud 

1 hour ago

‘Reset Agenda’ aims to rebuild institutions and restore public trust — Mahama ‘Reset Agenda’ aims to rebuild institutions and restore public trust — Mahama

1 hour ago

V/R: Falling tree destroys South Dayi NCCE office building V/R: Falling tree destroys South Dayi NCCE office building 

1 hour ago

DStv standoff: Apply your IQ prudently, allow a desk officer to handle such matter – Franklin Cudjoe tells Sam George DStv standoff: Apply your IQ prudently, allow a desk officer to handle such matt...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line