North East Police launch manhunt after deadly attack on Immigration Officers at Gbintiri

  Sat, 04 Oct 2025
SAT, 04 OCT 2025

The North East Regional Police Command has opened investigations into a deadly armed attack on two officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Gbintiri, near Nalerigu.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, October 3, 2025, when unidentified gunmen stormed the Gbintiri inland checkpoint and opened fire on the personnel stationed there. Both officers were hit by bullets. One was pronounced dead, while the other was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The attackers fled the scene with a motorbike and a bag belonging to the officers. Police investigators later recovered a GIS service rifle left behind at the checkpoint.

In a statement, the Police Command described the assault as a “heinous crime” and confirmed that a full-scale manhunt has been launched to track down the perpetrators.

“The public is assured that we are pursuing the suspects and they will face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said, urging residents to volunteer any information that could aid the investigation.

