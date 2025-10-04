President Mahama urges Muslim women to leverage government programs for empowerment

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Muslim women in Ghana to fully take advantage of government policies and programmes designed to promote their social and economic empowerment.

Delivering the president’s message on his behalf, Alhaji Baban Lamin Abu Sadat, the Presidential Coordinator for Zango and Inner-City Development, made the call during the installation ceremony of the Wangara Queen Mothers (Magajias) held in Accra.

President Mahama emphasized that no nation can achieve sustainable development if women are excluded from its agenda, noting that women form the majority of Ghana’s population.

“Any government that relegates women to the background in its development agenda is bound to fail,” Alhaji Abu Sadat said. “That is why the Mahama administration has placed women’s advancement at the core of its policies.”

He explained that the government’s commitment to gender equality is reflected in the president’s deliberate choice of a female vice president and the establishment of the Women’s Development Bank, an institution created to enhance women’s access to finance and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Alhaji Abu Sadat also cited the Soyayya Fund, another women-focused initiative, and encouraged the newly installed Wangara Queen Mothers to use their influence to mobilize women to register and benefit from such programmes.

“The government values the contributions of women, particularly those in Zango and inner-city communities, to national development,” he said. “We are ensuring that they receive their fair share of the national cake.”

Alhaji Abu Sadat commended Muslim women in Zango communities for their active participation in national development and their role in supporting the government’s social programs.

Alhaji Abu Sadat reaffirmed that the Mahama-led administration remains committed to advancing the welfare of all Ghanaian women, including Muslim women, through inclusive and gender-sensitive programmes.

Alhaji Abu Sadat also commended His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to peace. He acknowledged that under the Chief Imam’s leadership, the Muslim community presented a 14-point development proposal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during its manifesto consultations, leading to 12 of the proposals being adopted in the party’s 2024 manifesto.

Among the adopted initiatives, Alhaji Abu Sadat highlighted the scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy Muslim students, the granting of an additional public holiday for the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, and the reduction of the 2025 Hajj fare, with an assurance of further reductions in 2026 to make the pilgrimage more affordable.

“With the government’s sustained support for organized Hajj pilgrimages, the need for individuals to embark on private or unsupervised trips will be eliminated,” he added.

The Wangara Chief, Alhaji Jimala, commended the government for its continued support to the Muslim community but appealed for additional interventions to alleviate poverty among the underprivileged.

In his remarks, the National Chief Imam prayed for the president, the government, and the people of Ghana, asking for divine wisdom and guidance to steer the affairs of the nation.

The event was attended by traditional and religious leaders of the Wangara community, representatives of the Zango Development Secretariat, and other dignitaries.