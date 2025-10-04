In West Africa, daily life often involves multiple layers of responsibility: extended families to care for, long hours of work (in agriculture, markets, and urban jobs), cultural and religious norms, and communal expectations. These commitments can leave couples with little time for intimacy. Yet, sexual intimacy once a week, or regularly, has been shown by therapists and researchers around the world to bring considerable benefits to physical health, mental well‑being, and relationship stability.

What Experts & Research Say

A large U.S. study found that people having sex about once or twice a week had significantly lower rates of depressive symptoms, compared to those having sex less often.

Sex therapists often note that it’s not just frequency, but quality of intimacy, communication, emotional connection, and consent that matter most. In the field of sex therapy (for couples), a study comparing daily vs. weekly sessions found that both “daily treatment” and “weekly treatment” resulted in improvements in sexual and marital satisfaction; weekly sessions were nearly as beneficial in many cases.

These and other findings are often cited by practicing sex therapists as evidence that maintaining regular intimacy, even when life is busy, supports relationship satisfaction, reduces conflict, and improves mental health.

Why Weekly Sex Helps, Especially in a West African Context

Given the pressures of society, economy, and culture in West Africa, here are reasons why weekly sex (or consistent intimate contact) can be particularly beneficial:

Stress Reduction & Mental Health

The daily hustle long hours, commuting, business, caring for family can generate anxiety, fatigue, and sometimes depression. Regular sexual activity releases hormones like endorphins, oxytocin, and prolactin, which are known to reduce stress, improve mood, and help with better sleep. This helps in recharging emotionally and mentally.

Relationship Intimacy & Bonding

Given extended family pressures, cultural expectations, and sometimes living in multi‑generational homes, couples may drift emotionally. Weekly sexual intimacy helps revive emotional connection, trust, communication, and closeness. Therapists stress that emotional intimacy knowing each other’s needs and desires is crucial to relationship satisfaction.

Physical Health & Immunity

Some studies show that those who have sexual activity once or twice a week have higher levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA), which helps protect against common infections. This is valuable where healthcare access may be burdensome.

Also, regular sex is a mild form of physical activity contributes to cardiovascular health, better sleep, and can support hormonal balance.

Emotional Wellbeing Amid Societal Commitments

In cultures where people may suppress or neglect their own emotional and intimate needs due to obligations to family or work, having scheduled intimacy can help maintain personal satisfaction and prevent emotional burnout. It promotes self‐esteem, reduces feelings of neglect, and supports psychological resilience.

Conflict Reduction & Communication

Therapists often observe that couples with more regular intimacy report fewer conflicts. Weekly sex (or mutual physical intimacy) creates more opportunities to communicate, express affection, and resolve tensions. When emotional needs are not met, frustrations tend to build, sometimes manifesting in non‑sexual conflict.

Challenges & Cultural Considerations in West Africa

these benefits realistically in the West African context, there are cultural, social, and economic factors to consider:

Time constraints: Many people work long hours, sometimes in informal jobs, farms, or market trading, which may leave evenings or restful times limited.

Cultural/Religious norms: In many places, talking about sex openly is taboo; seeking therapy or counseling may carry stigma. Some religious teachings emphasize restraint; couples may feel guilt or shame about prioritizing sexual intimacy.

Gender expectations and roles: There may be unequal distribution of domestic or care giving responsibilities, which can reduce physical or emotional energy for sexual activity, and may lead to mismatched desire or opportunity.

Privacy and living arrangements: In some households, especially in rural or low income urban areas, privacy for intimacy can be constrained by multi‑family homes or shared housing.

What Sex Therapists Recommend

Based on international practice, sex therapists often recommend:

Set aside time: Even in busy lives, planning ahead (just once a week) for intimacy can help. It can be as simple as an evening or a few hours of focused connection.

Focus on non‑sexual intimacy too: Holding hands, talking, affectionate touch, emotional sharing helps build closeness, which makes sexual intimacy more satisfying.

Communication: Partners should talk about their desires, fears, fatigue, expectations, scheduling, so that intimacy becomes a shared priority rather than another source of tension.

Mindfulness and presence: Being present during intimacy not rushing, paying attention improves satisfaction. Therapy models like “sensate focus” (focusing on touch and sensation rather than performance) are helpful.

Make health a priority: Physical health (nutrition, rest, exercise) influences sexual health. Mental health, too stress, anxiety, depression can reduce libido or satisfaction. Therapy can assist here.

Conclusion

For people in the West African sub region, where societal values, work, family obligations, and economic pressure are strong parts of daily life, and integrating weekly sexual intimacy can offer meaningful benefits. Research and therapist practice suggest that doing so helps with emotional bonding, reduces stress, improves sleep, strengthens immunity, and contributes to relationship happiness.

While frequency alone isn't everything mutual consent, emotional closeness, communication, respects, and safe practices are equally if not more important aiming for weekly intimacy can be a realistic and healthful goal.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical and Science Communicator

