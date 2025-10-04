Could Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo Be More Desperate Than President Mahama?

I find myself obstreperously wracked with laughter to hear my favorite comedian and Mahama Presidential Staffer, so called, namely, Nana Yaa Jantuah, once again, luridly accuse the Mahama-ousted Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo of having weakened her otherwise valiant push against the politically motivated decision by the “Shit-Bombing” late President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-appointed Communications Minister by reaching out to such international judicial and legal bodies and organizations as the ECOWAS Court on Human Rights and the Commonwealth Bar Association, instead of timidly and passively lying flat on her back, while the most morally and intellectually bankrupt postcolonial Ghanaian leader savagely raped and sodomized her relentlessly with glee and reckless abandon (See “Ousted CJ Torkornoo Weakened Her Case with Desperation - Nana Yaa Jantuah” Modernghana.com 9/14/25).

The fact and the truth of the matter is that a gratuitously besieged and relentlessly persecuted Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo could not absolutely in anyway have been more desperate than the careerist Presidential Candidate and rabidly anti-democratic President who mischievously used the Techiman-South 2020 Polling-Booth incident of fatalities as a strategic feint to treasonously and wantonly snatch and destroy ballot boxes as his surefire means of bulldozing his way into Jubilee House, in the globally embarrassing 2024 General Election, just as the Bole-Bamboi native of the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region had done in the 2012 Presidential Election, by literally having a fellow Northern-Descended Clansman by the name of William Atuguba, an extant Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana (SCOG), and sometime Acting Chief Justice of the Apext Court, deliver and unwholesome electoral verdict to Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja John on a Galamsey-gilt silver platter.

You see, predictably and contrary to what a “sexually upwardly mobile” Nana Yaa Jantuah, with her notorious proprietary arrogance, would have her countrywomen and countrymen believe, it actually constituted a mark of formidable redoubtability rather than a weakness or grave vulnerability, as lamely suggested by the pachydermous and fast-aging daughter of the late sometime ministerial lieutenant to President Kwame Nkrumah and Interior Minister, Mr. Kwame Sanaa-Poku Jantuah - aka John Ernest Jantuah.

Now, it goes without saying that by generously and charitably extending the arena of the epic battle waged against her by the rabidly anti-judicial establishment and state-capturing leadership of the Rawlings-founded and presently Mahama and Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-hijacked National Democratic Congress beyond the strictured territorial boundaries of Ghana, the Cape Coast-born native of The Windy Bay, much better known internationally as Winneba, Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo was fearlessly signaling to the Schoolyard Bully John “Brazil Embraer Caper” Dramani Mahama that she was well prepared to royally and epically duke it out against the sinister forces of immitigable depravity that has presently and criminally taken grips of Ghana’s fiercely fought and hard-won democratic political culture, that she was darn ready and prepared to fight the fascist forces of the Gonja Mafia and its multiethnic allies wherever her unprovoked detractors and assailants decided to map out the bounds of the battle ground.

And so far, at least as of this writing and press preparation, the battle had stalemated, with a resounding victory fast gathering like rainclouds on the horizon clearly in favor of Mrs. Torkornoo, as recently poignantly adumbrated by Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, the University of Ghana’s legal expert and scholar, who is absolutely by no means a known passionate partisan of the recently ousted President of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment. For his part, President Mahama’s quite predictable decision to go after an astute and intellectually puissant Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo was almost wholly informed by implacable animus and absolutely nothing else.

In the recent past, Ghanaians have witnessed with horror similar forces of clinical irrationality, volcanically sinister forces ranged against Chiefs Justice Emeriti Georgina Theodora Wood and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, presently, Vice-President of the Legal Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) and, to a much lesser or lower degree, Chief Justice Emerita Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, obviously on the strength of the jealously protective consanguineal countervailing force of a then-incumbent President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In other words, there is a quite considerably long paper trail of forensically unimpeachable evidence of gratuitous antipathy towards each and every Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana appointed by any New Patriotic Party-sponsored government and leader by the leadership of the now-ruling National Democratic Congress, in particular the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills and, presently, Mr. John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama. It is also unspeakably absurd for Nana Yaa Jantuah to claim that wisely and morally righteously reaching out to such professionally relevant international associations and societies of legal experts as The Commonwealth Lawyers Association and the ECOWAS Court of Human Rights may have seriously undermined the Chief Justice’s chances of being reinstated to the position from which she was so scandalously removed.

It is crystal clear that Nana Yaa Jantuah knows absolutely next to nothing about the man whose Presidential Staffer she so proudly claims to be. This is the very man whose own cousin, Ms. Otiko Afisa Djaba, the former Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, with whom Kwame Gonja grew up together, described the Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying Government Official Number One as “Unspeakably Wicked.” You see, such tack or trend of reasoning ridiculously presupposes the inalienable right to justice for each and every bona fide Ghanaian citizen to be the especial proprietary prerogative of a rankly corrupt and a morally depraved President Mahama to capriciously dispense.

And by the way, the preceding inglorious characterization of Mr. Mahama comes from the Founding-Father of his own party, the National Democratic Congress, the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings. Which also, logically, segues into the imperative need for Nana Yaa Jantuah to have spent far more of her discursive temporal space critically examining the quality and the forensic credibility of the petitions upon which morally and politically inexcusable pretexts President Mahama’s historically unprecedented decision to suspend Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo was squarely predicated.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, like many of her ilk among the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, is clearly obsessed with and inordinately fixated on morbid superficialities than issues and matters of substance. And this is the main and the real problem with the absolutely needless Constitutional Crisis in which Ghanaians presently find themselves.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

