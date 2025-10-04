Why a Declaration of a State of Emergency and ban of small Scale Mining is the best option

Firstly, let me express my deepest gratitude to the catholic Bishops, who have truly demonstrated that they are the true Voices of God in Ghana by keeping to their demand for the declaration of State of Emergency. Their remote objective, I gather is to ensure responsible mining as required by Mining Laws and International standards, but their immediate aim as men of God is to ensure the Government of the Day, response decisively and immediately to deal with the existential threat being posed by the activities of Small Scale Miners as required by the Constitution at Article 31 ensure the interest of current and future generations.

We need to be very honest and call a spade a spade, the members of National Security Council need to revise their notes on State of Emergency and Declaration State of Emergency and do more research work on Small Scale Mining in Ghana and would come to the conclusion that there is a Deep State in Ghana, created by Small Scale Miners so that they can proffer good advice to our beloved and very humble and listening President that DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY IS THE ONLY TOOL FOR UPROOTING A DEEP STATE .

This Deep State is made of a united, very powerful persons armed with cash and weapons and very greedy minority of 4 million people and their foreign accomplices against a Country called Ghana with confused, dishonest, corrupt greedy, coward, incompetent and divided 30 Million people. Reason the state of affairs Cry the Beloved Country.

So this paper is to educate the members of National Security Council on the states of affairs, matters on Declaration of State of Emergency for them to be bold and honest and tell the President, the truth nothing but the truth for public good, for the interest of future generations. Otherwise our beloved President should note that the butt stops with the President, so he should ignore their very poor advice and rise up to the occasion and give meaning to the very laudable Resetting Agenda and act with alacrity and stop the experiments with the life of this Country.

Our beloved, humble and listening President, needs to note that he was appointed by God through the electorates and by God, he has more than two third majority in Parliament from the stable of the NDC to resolve any problem in Ghana. Our National Security Council need to note that the framers of the Constitution were not stupid for Article 31 on what to be done when constitutional threshold emergency exist in Ghana, and their role is to act professionally when a declaration state of Emergency is ordered Thanks to God, Article 31 of the Constitution, is an entrenched Provision.

So, considering the rot in the Small Scale Mining sector, a declaration of state of emergency is required to deal with a Constitutional threshold Emergency emanated from the Mining Sector, , among others, it is an excellent tool for mindset revolution for the affected persons to change their conducts for public good.

Let me commend, the Youngman by name Mr Edward Tutu, who mustered courage and asked for an immediate Declaration of State of Emergency by the President to deal with a Constitutional threshold Emergency as required at Article 31 of the 1992 Constitution. He has demo that Ghana First, like, Hon Mr Cadmus Mills for saying it as it is. Thanks to Hon Mr Cadmus Mills, for fighting for his people in the Central Region like the Hon MPs from the Volta Region especially the very hardworking and nationalistic Hon Mr Samuel Ablakwa who during the Akosombu Dam spillage, echoed demand of the then Former President JD Mahama for declaration of State of Emergency as was in his Facebook.

We pray that our beloved President and his National Security Council members who gave him an unconstitutional poor advice would succeed in dealing with the debacle within the Mining Sector in the shortest possible time to save life nationally and globally.

Cry the Beloved Country. So, the members of the National Security Council must note that History is watching them and will not forgive them, if they really gave the advice to the President. Time is of essence to save numerous life nationally and globally due to mercury vapor contamination of the air, and mercury meal in water and food like Cocoyam, cocoyam leaves, yam, Mango, Oranges, Coconut, Cocoa, so Ghana First, as being championed by this writer.

The butt stops with the President, and Clause 1 of Article 1 of the Constitution demands that the power of government must exercise in a manner for the good welfare of the citizens of Ghana. So, the Constitutional question to our dear President is, does the environmental impact caused by the Small Scale Mining Sector constitutes an existential threat as cataloged by Joy News, TV3 etc and championed by Dr Ashigbey and his colleagues in the Coalition of Environmental Protection Organizations and the Catholic Bishops the true Voices of God.?.

If yes, then a President of Ghana is required to act as provided at Clause 9 of Article 31 of the 1992 Constitution in the laudable Resetting Agenda being pursued by Mr President to deal with the madness in the Small Scale Mining Sector. If no, Mr President, be honest to the Citizens and explain why you asked for the Declaration of State of Emergency during the Akosombu Dam Spillage?

I am very confident that my good brother and friend Mr Charles Alhassan Kipo, a very brilliant and hardworking Security Intelligence Officer and now as the Boss of the BNI has been providing good intelligence on the impacts of Small Scale Mining to the National Security Coordinator or National Security Council as a Member. Like what was done by the Late Mr Justice Tsar of the BNI, later as Boss of EOCO, when he was in China in 2007 with 300 Small Scale Miners including Chairman Wontumi, who were sent there by the regime of President Kofour.

Ghana’s authorities, ignored the warning of Justice Tzar about the business deals made by the Small Scale Miners with some Chinese. The greater part of our problems in the Small Scale Mining Sector, are committed by the some of the licensed mall Scale Miners. So GoldBod is promoting illegal and irresponsible mining by some of the Surface Miners in the Small Scale Mining Sector.

Surface Mining is a hazardous operation to the environment (to the soil, river, air) hence the effects of surface mining pose an existential threat to the Biological development of flora or Plants and fauna or Animals, including human beings and the economy of a Country especially the Agric Sector, if not properly executed by man through responsible mining.

Unlike the state of affairs with the Large Scale Mining Companies, under the Ghana Chamber of Mine, which do responsible mining by complying with Local and International Standards, which include mitigating measures to reduce the risks associated mining processes and the value chain.

It is must be noted that one of this good measures, is that before mining, they are required to deposit with the EPA, huge cash in US Dollars as reclamation bond as required by Environmental Impact Assessment Regulation 1999 (LI 1652) for the restoration of the land to be disturbed and for the reforestation of the vegetation to the pristine state of the vegetation.

Hence, proper stripping of the topsoil and preserving it for backfilling of the mining pit is done. Some of the Small Scale Miners either mine or sell out their spent ore (mine waste) to some Mining Companies including some of the Chinese Mining Companies, example is TW Mine in Obuasi which used to go to Tarkwa etc to buy spent or ore from Small Scale Miners. Prestea Sankofa Gold owned by the GNPC is used to buy waste from illegal miners. Google and read ‘Stop buying waste from illegals miners’.

It was through my input, when I was a member of the National Security Operational Committee under then Brigadier General Dan Mishio in the first regime of His Excellency President Mahama to deal with illegal miners in 2013, who hinted Minerals Commission.

Thus the state of affairs in the Small Scale Mining Sector is impregnated with corruption, so they do not comply with local and international standards due to collusion with State Officials, so no posting of reclamation bonds as required by Environmental Impact Assessment Regulation 1999 (LI 1652) as confirmed in the 2022 Auditor General’s Report on Some Licensed Small Scale Mining Companies. The current EPA Boss namely Professor Klutste confirmed same to JoyNews at the President’s meeting with the CSOs.

Thus Small Scale Mining in Ghana whether licensed or unlicensed both have the same effects on the environment, so both have the value of mining illegally and irresponsibly. That is the main reason, the Ghana Chamber of Mines rejects licensed Small Scale Mining Companies to be member of the Chamber.

So, due to lack of concrete mitigation measures to reduce the associated risks of Small Scale Mining to the barest minimum, the Environmental impacts of Small Scale Mining by land degradation, deforestation of Forest without rehabilitation and the Pollution/Contamination of Rivers/Water Bodies, Contamination of the Soil with mercury and Air with vapour of toxic chemicals like cyanide, mercury, lead, etc are massive.

Thus the ramifications of Small Scale Mining to the over-all environment have great effects on, Food Security, Public Health Security, and Public Safety, hence great effects on both Global Security and National Security. This lead to the Question what is National Security?

National security is defined as to encompass all factors that denote the national interest of a country. National interests, means matter or problem that is connected to the well-being, identity, and aspirations of a people within a Nation which when endangered could physically, mentally and religiously endanger the essence of that Community. Thus, all activities that undermine a nation’s interest(s) will directly or indirectly compromise its security.

The World Health Organizations recommended safe drinking water must have a turbidity of not more than 5 NTU but due to activities of Small Scale Miners, the turbidity of some rivers and water bodies are between 200 NTU and 5000 NTU. A report had it to be above 90,000 NTU, if this is true, then not safe for treating of water with alum by Ghana Water Company. Some scholars have confirmed that Ghana Water Company’s treatment of water is by sedimentation and chlorination, hence not able to remove metals like mercury otherwise it has to adopt costly complex processes in doing so. Thus high turbidity and the content of mercury etc in water affects the well-being of the citizens, thus or undermines National Security.

The High turbidity of water has caused the shutdown of the Kwanyanko Water Treatment Plant of Ghana Water Company and thus denied good water supply to 12 Districts in the Central Region, not talking about the thousands of people who depend on the water along the belts of the affected Rivers for immediate domestic usage and for Agric activities forced to use untreated water. Thus affects or undermines National Interest.

Also are lot of reports of a lot of deformity in the placenta of some women or mothers and their babies due to inhaling of mercury vapour and ingestion of mercury from food and drinking water due to contaminated water bodies and soils of arable land with mercury, which enters into the food items (fish, meat, cocoyam, yam, Cocoa, oranges, vegetables, plantain, rice, etc) due to the usage of mercury in the Small Scale Mining Sector. Thus affects or undermines National Interest.

We also have a lot of farmers complaining of greedy Small Scale Miners invading their cocoa farms or farms of their food crops or some small scale miners forcing them to sell the areas of their farms to them, or the destruction of their farms by nearby Small Scale Miners, using cyanide, mercury etc due to the effect of their vapour on their plants. Thus affects or undermines National Interest.

Consequently, the President of Ghana and Members of National Security Council hereby informed that the peculiar state of Small Scale Mining in Ghana, in any form across Ghana constitutes a threat to national security and global security, since beside reduction of production of cocoa, food, some of the mentioned food items especially cocoa enters into the global market.

We also have stories of children falling into pits of small Scale miners and people killed in collapsed pits as well as a problem of unregistered weapons and narcotic drugs in the hands of some scale miners thus constitute threat to National Security. It is feared that some of them formed or are forming criminal gangs. Thus affects or undermines National Security/Interest.

There are also stories of children dropping out from Schools to work at small scale mining sites. Issues of prostitution and breakages of marriages etc. The Likelihood of murdering/assassinating of individuals seen to be obstacles to their business growth, cannot be ruled out, thus Small Scale Mining constitutes threat to National Security.

The strength of Small Scale Miners as power brokers, sponsors of political parties as exemplified by Chairman Wontumi, or the seizing of the chance to become members of Parliament as exemplified by the very hardworking and admirable Ms Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is a good Small Scale Miner, due to her a very laudable works for her people at Amenfi Central and her political Party especially her constituency.

There also the fear that some of Small Scale Miners are working with corrupt state officials, buying traditional rulers, and have contributed and contributing to the election of candidates and installation of governments favourable to their cause and by this they will stop at no limits in undermining national security.

So, our beloved President and the Members of National Security Council should please take note that Small Scale Mining in Ghana have established a deep state in Ghana. So Mr President should ignore the advice of the members of National Security Council and listen to the true voices of God, namely the Catholic Bishops and declare a Constitutional imperative as provided at Article 31.

Mr President should be entreated to Google and read ‘Old Photos and Videos of Self-confessed Amenfi Central PC who is in Galamasey pops up’ Google and read ‘How my Net worth reached 700 Million US Dollars by Keche Andrew’s wife‘ Will Ghana ever learn? A letter to the Ghana and China Chamber of Commerce’ as published on the website of Modern Ghana on 23 July 2012 by Anna Hanson. Google and read ‘Sweltering, Heat, Golden Dreams of Chinese Galamasey in Ghana’ as published in 2013 Google and read ‘We do not burn Wontumi’s Excavators by Hon Fuseini’. Google and read ‘Chinese involvement in Small Scale Mining in Ghana by Professor Crawford’’ as published in 2013.

We also have the illegal involvement of foreigners especially Chinese lured into the Small Scale Mining Sector by some greedy Licensed Small Scale Miners making their operations as illegal, since Small Scale Mining sector is restricted to only Ghanaians for Galamasey or Artisanal or Indigenous Mining.

Our Leaders need to be educated that the PNDC Regime as part of protection of the environment, was the main reason the PNDC restricted Small Scale Mining to only Ghanaians, as part of the requirement for the legalization of Galamasey in 1986 with the parent law at Section 77 of Minerals and Mining Law 1986 (PNDC Law 153) into Small Scale Mining, as part of recognition of Galamasey or indigenous mining in a win-win situation.

PNDC in 1989 as part of Regularization of Galamasey enacted Small Scale Gold Mining 1989 (Law 218) and at Section 21, the law decreed that Small Scale Mining is method of mining that does not involved the use of sophisticated technology (excavators) and no use of substantial amount and lastly restricted to only Ghanaians. So the involvement of Chinese with excavators and Chafang machines in the Small Scale Mining Sector is illegal by both in person and by the equipment.

The bad state of affairs made Dr Tony Aubyn, in 2016, then as CEO of Minerals Commission to call for the Review of the Small Scale Mining Laws. So as part of Resetting Agenda, the bad laws must be repealed and come out with a Medium Scale Mining Sector for Ghanaians and their foreign partners, since mining is a capital intensive.

Medium Scale Miners should be made to comply with both local and International Standards. Then restrict Small Scale Mining as Community Subsistence Mining under local governance system. So small Scale Mining is associated with serious risk and required emergency control or response measures.

Emergency

An emergency is when there is a dangerous circumstance /situation or risk to the environment or, property or life (Safety or health) which needs an immediate response or action. Normally, an emergency or disaster may be beyond the scope of the affected persons or a community and thus requires urgent outside support to deal with the problem. In the case of the Declaration of the State of Emergency being called by the Catholic Bishops is to bring about a Mindset revolution to change the conduct of the miners and their accomplices in affected communities.

Declaration of State of Emergency (DOSOE)

A State of Emergency is a situation in which a government is empowered to perform actions or impose policies that it would normally not be permitted to undertake. So a Declaration of State of Emergency is among others, to alert citizens to change their normal conducts, and to order government agencies to implement emergency plans.

To reduce your apprehension, note that during the Akosombu dam spillage, His Excellency JD Mahama, then as a former President, with a genuine concern for the welfare of the affected people/areas, in his Facebook, called for a Declaration of a State of Emergency (DOSOE). Other key persons, including the MPs of the Volta Region especially Hon Mr Samuel Ablakwa, Reverend Stephen Wegam, the General overseer of Assemblies of God and Alex Segbefia, for a good cause called for a declaration of State of Emergency.

This writer did support their call by a submission in the social media, indicating that DOSOE would help reduce the suffering of the affected people because, it allows genuine and accountable expenditure without approval from Parliament and may attract massive internal and foreign support.

So, a DOSOE by the 1992 Constitution, is a proclamation by the President/the Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces that the Nation or a part of it, is threatened by a named Emergency, which requires his immediate response by invoking the relevant Constitutional Provision namely Article 31 / Emergency Powers Act 1994 (Act 472), that would activate funds, personnel, and material with some changes in the legal landscape to help in the response to a Constitutional threshold threat. So, it’s reason is a proclamation to give extraordinary police powers as in Act 472, with immunity for emergency actions to authorize issuance of orders and regulations, it may also involve a request for external support.

Thus DOSOE, under Constitutional Dispensation, supported by International Laws is for public good, hence, it is not a wolf or Martial Law, as alleged by some detractors due to a fear of shoot to kill or ill-treatment. This is not so, DOSOE, is a very good Constitutional tool, to help deal with a Constitutional threshold Emergency and is guided by the Constitution and International Laws on Derogable Rights and Freedom and Non-derogable Rights and Freedom with the Judiciary available at the right time for Judicial Review as per Constitutional provisions.

So, the notion that during a Declaration of State of Emergency (DOSOE), the fundamental rights and freedoms are totally (utterly) subverted is not true because some aspects of the fundamental rights and freedoms are only interfered with accordance with the law and only to the extent and the manner provided by the Constitution, law. So, detention actions are subject to judicial review and no other authority as stated in Article 32 of the Constitution.

Actions are guided by Derogatory and Non-derogatory measures as per the Constitution /international law. So DOSOE is guided by the following (a). The fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by international law shall remain non-derogable or nonnegotiable and as a minimum the constitution provides the rights and freedom recognized as non-derogable supported by international laws (b). A measure must be proportionate to the exigency of the situation (c). The measures must not be inconsistent with the other obligation of the state under the Constitution and international law. (d). Measure must not involve any discrimination solely on ground of sex, language, religion, nationality or social origin.

A Declaration of a State of Emergency brings the matter under International lens or hearing. So a Declaration of State of Emergency would afford outside support to deal with the problem. At least, the Chinese Ambassador, the US Ambassador etc would warn their nationals to leave the affected areas and would help the Security Agencies including Immigration to deal with foreigners who have over stayed hence the use of the Emergency Powers Act 1994 (Act 472) to deport noncitizens.

A Declaration of a State of Emergency (DOSOE) is therefore a Constitutional and legal tool that grants temporal extraordinary powers to the government to address serious crisis. A Declaration of State of Emergency has two legs namely the Constitutional/Legal Frameworks provided at Article 31 and 32 of the 1992 Constitution which are operationalized by the Emergency Power Act 1994 (Act 472) and (b). Organizational Set up.

The two legs, namely the Constitutional/Legal Frameworks and Organizational/operational Committee set up are complimentary. There must be a Proclamation to the public by a Gazette etc publication as the necessary requirements, followed by the quick deployment of personnel and resources to respond to the crisis situation.

As stated, a Declaration State of Emergency is not martial law but an Emergency Management operation ordered by Civil Authority to support Civil Authority, hence under control of Civil Authority. It may lead to the suspension of rights that are derogable like freedom of expression, restriction of movement. . On the other hand, rights and freedom that cannot be suspended/reduced are secured as nonderogable rights and freedom such as freedom of Life, Freedom of Religion, and freedom from torture/ill treatment.

Declaration of State of Emergency allows deportation or expulsion of noncitizens, seizure of property, and search without warrant of any premises. As and when necessary it allows for curfew/restriction of movement. As stated it is regulated by Article 31 and 32 of the Constitution which is operationalized by Emergency Empowers Act 1994 (Act 472) with sunset clauses. These limit the Emergency power that may invoke Act 472.

When, form, Nature and procedures of DOSOE

Article 31 provides when and how to declare a State of Emergency (DOSOE) either in the Whole Country or particular risk areas, by initial proclamation/ by publication in the Gazette and subsequent notification of Parliament, with the facts and the circumstance leading to the declaration of State of Emergency. Parliament can reject or approve it.

The President is empowered to act as reasonably justifiable for addressing the risky situation within a time period and thus, his delegated Military Commander, the CDS or Army Commander must ensure operational orders and Briefing for troops are in accordance with provision of the Constitution, /Emergency Empowers Act 1994 (Act 472) with sunset clauses, International Law and Military protocol.

By doctrine of Military Command Responsibility, the Superior Officer of troops, incurs criminal responsibility for crimes committed by his personnel, that is, if he knew of the crime done by his subordinates or there is a reason that he has/had knowledge about the crimes to be done or of the crime committed and he failed to take necessary and reasonable measures to prevent such acts or to punish the actors (doers).

History of DOSOE in the 4th Republic

Ghana in the Fourth Republic ever experienced a Declaration of State of Emergency. Example, on 02 Feb 1994, a Declaration of State of Emergency during the Kokomba and Dagomba conflict which affected some districts in the Northern region, these included Yendi, Nanumba, Saboba/Chereponi, East Gonja etc.

Also in April 2002, following a chieftaincy dispute between two chieftaincy ruling gates or the families namely the Andanis Gate and Abudus Gate, that led to the killing of the then Dagbon king, and made the conflict to affect four main districts.

Effect of DOSOE to a Nation

Chapter five of the 1992 Constitution is with entrenched provisions, so all the Articles are entrenched including Article 31 on a declaration of State of Emergency. Articles 12 to 30, guarantees human right and freedom but Emergency Empowers Act 1994 (Act 472) with sunset clauses is based on Article 31, which among others provide that the president my take Measures as he deemed justifiable necessary. The President may impose, restriction of movement, news censorship, either based on official release or any means asking media houses to clear with the Minister of Information currently Minister for Government communication on related controversial matters. Seizure of excavators etc at unauthorized site and Seizure of properties acquired from illegal mining etc.

By Security and Intelligence Agencies Act 1996 (Act 526) which deals with among others the national security architecture, in a hierarchical order or form with the National Security Council as the National Security decision making Council with Regional Operation Committees made of the Regional Security Councils (REGSEC) and the District Security Committees. There is also National Disaster Council with Regional and District elements. All these are to support the President/Commander-in-chief to deal with the Emergency within their Areas of Responsibilities.

Rules of Engagement (ROE),

The President through the delegated Officers especially the Security elements are to ensure that force to be used where and when it is proportionate/ justifiable to achieve the immediate objective within one’s powers. So, Security can only use force, if it is absolutely necessary and reasonable, and the degree of force should be proportionate to the threat.

So, use of weapon is limited to when there is an immediate threat to life through an attack of persons or property or if an attack has caused death/serious injury in the sight of troops or there is no other way to deal with the problem and the use of force must be reasonable to reduce or prevent serious damage. Normally, the level of use of force is spelt out which graduated from initially warning or based on the state of affairs, the right level must be used based on the judgment of the man on the ground.

Reference is hereby made to Article 13 of the Constitution on Protection of Life, with Clause 2 of Article 13, which speaks on the condition a person shall not be held to deprived another person life as result of lawful act, of war, or if that other person dies as the result of the use of force to such an extent is reasonably justifiable in the particular circumstance for the defence of any person from violence, or for the defence of a, property etc. This immunity is very serious.

Why Ghana Must Declare a State of Emergency

Small Scale Mining is universally explained as a method of nomadic mining by locals or rural folks, hence with no use of sophisticated technology, no use of substantial expenditure, done by millions of the citizens of the Country including women and children without the care of the environment and without considering their personal health, safety and that of and the interest of the affected Community.

It is done with the mindset that the mineral, be it gold or salt is a gift from God for them to escape from their poverty miseries. Hence, it is mainly an informal human activity, like Prostitution due to poverty hence it has come to stay. So, need to halt them to be cocooned by God for them to be educated on how to do responsible mining.

Declaration of a State of Emergency would afford timely and lucrative chances for mindset revolution for them to accept or adopt responsible mining or navigate personally or for the Government to navigate them to Alternative Livelihood Jobs like the laudable Poultry Project to be rolled out by the current Government.

So, due to the ramification of Small Scale Mining to the environment thus with great effects on, Food Security, Public Health Security, Public Safety, hence great effects on both Global Security and National Security, it is the responsibility of the Government with the support of the International Community especially the World Bank which main mission is global poverty elimination/reduction to come out with two options either to provide viable and sustainable Alternative Livelihood, otherwise regulate them to conduct responsible mining in order to mitigate the associated risks and nothing more. DOSOE, is a tool to achieve this. That is if well-coordinated with the Ministry of Agric, Ministry of Fishery, NYA etc during the period of proposed ban of Small Scale Mining of Six months or more.

From the above narrations, one can tell as part of the Resetting Ghana Agenda, DOSOE is a tool required to be done for total Mindset Revolution to change the narratives about mining in Ghana (b). To restore the environment and preserve arable land, elimination of the use of mercury and cyanide by Miners, thus to ensure responsible mining (c). Protect the interest of farmers (food and cash crop including Cocoa and oil palm industries (the tree crop industry) (e). To review the law, to add a third category as Medium Scale Mining in the Mining Sector for tycoons and their foreign partners.

So DOSOE is to allow the President and his Commanders to deploy troops to enforce the DOSOE with specific orders to deal with environmental terrorists, so the orders will include allowing free flow of activities with the exception of Small Scale Mining or equipment for Small Sale Mining and not more. Only actions which are justifiable and reasonable/proportionate to the exigency (Crisis) are allowed

To conclude, the complex situation in the Small Scale Mining Sector with the associated massive destruction and pollution of the Environment. tells that Ghana needs a Mindset Revolution and a declaration of State of Emergency and a ban of small scale mining is a tool that will stop the madness in the areas of Small Scale Mining for the Government to put in place tailored measures including Small Scale Mining reserved for Mineral areas affected Communities for Community Subsistence Mining with simple tools etc so that they can operate for 100 or donkey years and not one man with one excavator which can destroy a ,,mining concession within one day that will take donkeys years for 1000 people with simple tools to destroy.

BY MAJOR MOHAMMED BOGOBIRI (RTD)