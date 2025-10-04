What We Ordered vs. What We Got: The Rise of Indiscipline in Ghanaian Senior High Schools

A Broken Promise

Many people who shop online might have heard or used the expression “What I ordered versus what I got.” This phrase is often used to describe dissatisfaction with products received from online sellers, particularly when those products fail to meet the quality and features promised or expected. Essentially, it reflects the disappointment of receiving something far below what was anticipated. What we are witnessing today in many senior high schools in Ghana is not very different from this situation. Discipline in Ghanaian senior high schools is collapsing, and it is not solely the students’ fault; all stakeholders in education have a part to play. Many people believe that the ripple effect of high levels of indiscipline in our society today has gradually become pervasive in our schools. Formal education is one of the most powerful tools for transforming society because schools promise to train and educate children to acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes necessary to contribute meaningfully to their communities. However, some of the recent groups of students graduating from senior high schools are failing to demonstrate the values, norms, and behaviors that society holds dear.

School as a Microcosm of Society

Fundamentally, the school is regarded as a microcosm of a society- an institution shaped by societal aspirations, values, norms, and standards that students are expected to internalize as they progress in education. Yet today, we increasingly see indiscipline students boldly displaying disrespectful behaviors on social media. Beyond that, some teachers and school authorities, who are supposed to serve as role models and mentors, are themselves engaging in actions that undermine growth, discipline, and meaningful development among students.

Lessons from the 2020 WASSCE

In 2020, I published an article on ModernGhana reflecting on the aftermath of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). I titled it “2020 WASSCE: A Friendly Match,” where I highlighted the unimaginable display of indiscipline after students completed their exams. Many were outraged that the past questions distributed by the government to aid their preparation did not appear in the exact form they had anticipated. Shockingly, students directed their anger not only at the government but also at school authorities and teachers. In that piece, I admonished students to cultivate gratitude, show respect for authority, and uphold discipline, which I stressed as the true pathway to success rather than resorting to social media rants.

The Social Media Dilemma

Barely five years later, however, the situation seems to have worsened. With the rise of social media, a double-edged sword that can be both a blessing and a curse, this year’s crop of graduates has taken indiscipline to a new height. Disturbing videos now circulate online, with some students boldly “warning married women” that they intend to snatch their husbands once they return home from writing their final exams. The question that stares us in the face is: How did we get here? Another troubling issue is the misconduct of certain school authorities and teachers, who have been implicated in cases of sexual misconduct involving the very students entrusted to their care. Parents send their children to school with the hope that educators will shape them for a brighter future, yet some of these trusted figures betray that responsibility in the worst possible ways. Are such behaviors part of any curriculum implemented in Ghana? Certainly not. So, where does the blame lie? With students? Teachers? Society? School authorities? The Ghana Education Service? The Ministry of Education? Or all the above?

Curriculum with Promise

In 2022, a consultative process was launched to develop the new SHS1–SHS3 Standards-Based Curriculum under the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA). Implementation of the new curriculum took effect in October 2024. The curriculum is designed to equip learners with the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary for higher education, the world of work, and adulthood. Importantly, it also emphasizes character development, the acquisition of 21st-century skills, and the nurturing of shared values within an inclusive learning environment. This was envisioned as a framework to provide robust secondary education tailored to the diverse needs of Ghana’s youthful population. On paper, it is promising. But a curriculum alone cannot raise disciplined students. It requires committed teachers who will always have the well-being of students at heart; responsible parents who will raise their children to exhibit acceptable behaviors in all aspects of their lives; accountable school leaders who will lead schools with integrity and diligence; and strict enforcement of standards that have been disregarded in schools.

The Way Forward

Indiscipline in Ghana’s senior high schools is not an isolated school matter; it reflects broader social norms, gaps in supervision, and weak accountability systems. If it is not controlled, it erodes teaching and learning, threatens student safety, and undermines public confidence in education. Some effective ways of dealing with this are suggested below:

Shared responsibility among all stakeholders. Discipline must be understood as a foundation for growth, not a punishment. Students must demonstrate high standards of discipline while in school to get the best out of their educational experiences, and this should manifest from enrollment to graduation and beyond. Teachers must model integrity and professionalism in their line of duty to serve as strong role models for students. To our dear parents and guardians: instill strong values such as discipline at home to guide students’ behavior. Finally, to policymakers such as the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, ensure that curricula build not only skills but also character through effective supervision of your staff. Education cannot succeed if these pieces work in isolation; collective commitment is the only way forward.

Responsible use of social media among students. Social media should not be left to fester as a breeding ground for indiscipline but transformed into a platform for learning, celebrating achievements, and creativity. This requires integrating digital literacy into the curriculum; educating students on effective, ethical online engagement; launching positive campaigns through schools and youth organizations; and empowering peer-led clubs to channel students’ creativity into socially responsible projects. Strict enforcement of the Code of Conduct for Ghana Education Service staff. Teachers and school authorities must be held to the highest ethical standards stipulated in the Code of Conduct for Staff of the Ghana Education Service. In situations of misconduct, culprits should be brought to book and made to face the sanctions spelled out in the Code of Conduct. Additionally, the Ministry of Education, through the Ghana Education Service, should develop and implement an effective whistle-blowing system where students, teachers, and the community can swiftly report cases of abuse or sexual misconduct without fear of retaliation.

Conclusion

The way forward in Ghana’s education demands urgency and unity among all stakeholders. If we truly seek a generation that will lead Ghana into a brighter future, then discipline, respect, and accountability must become non-negotiable pillars of our educational system. The time to act is now—before what we “ordered” and what we “get” drift even further apart.

By Enock Nimfour