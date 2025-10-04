Beyond Survival: Why Widows and Single Mothers in Ghana Need National Support

It was 8 am on a Wednesday morning when Mama Esther (not her real name) rushed through our corridor, searching for my mother, who was washing clothes on the veranda. Sweat poured down her forehead as she grabbed a plastic chair by the washing machine. Her eyes, red and brimming with tears, revealed her distress. She quickly sat down and asked to borrow my mother’s phone to make more calls.

With my mother’s help, Mama Esther had been calling friends, family, pastors, and church members to ask for funds. She needed to reclaim her house, feed her children, and send them to school. The night before, an old friend had promised to send her GHS150 for her children’s school needs.

Since her mobile phone was broken, she needed to use my mother’s phone to call and remind her friend about his promise, and receive the funds on it.

However, after an hour-long conversation with him, the money never came. I, on the other hand, listened and observed everything in my room, then called my mother and gave her GHS200 to give to her.

When my mom handed her the money, her eyes overflowed. Tears streamed down her cheeks, wetting the neckline of her dress. Grateful, she whispered her thanks again and again to my mom and me before hurrying home to her children.

Mama Esther is a widow. Her husband died last year, leaving her with six children. With no savings, no insurance, and no stable income to fall back on, she now carries the full weight of her family’s survival.

But Mama Esther’s story is not peculiar. She represents thousands of single mothers and widows in Ghana, women forced to beg, borrow, or hustle just to keep their children fed and in school.

Their stories highlight the courage of mothers who trade dignity and self-respect for the chance to give their children a better life. They endure humiliation from begging, exploitation from employers and landlords, harassment from men, and the stigma of being unfairly labeled lazy or irresponsible.

These women wrestle with poverty every day, with little or no access to financial support. A recent report by the Ghana Statistical Service reveals that female-headed households endure higher poverty levels (27.0%) than male-headed households (23.0%). For many Ghanaian single mothers and widows, this statistic isn’t just data — it’s their daily life.

Weak welfare systems and limited economic opportunities in Ghana exacerbate their financial burden and keep them trapped. And the consequences go far beyond individual families.

Currently, there are welfare policies in Ghana aimed at supporting the vulnerable. Programs like LEAP (Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty) and the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) provide cash transfers, temporary public works jobs, and support for small-scale enterprises in households facing extreme poverty. Efforts are also underway to train more social workers and strengthen the Department of Social Development. Yet, these policies have glaring gaps: many widows and single mothers are unaware of them, payments are often too small or delayed, and weak legal protections leave many women stripped of inheritance by traditional practices. Closing these gaps is the only way to restore dignity and stability to women like Mama Esther — and countless others.

When mothers cannot provide for their children, the nation suffers too. Hungry, uneducated children become tomorrow’s cycle of poverty and lost potential.

Supporting these women cannot rest on the government alone. While policymakers must strengthen welfare systems and create opportunities, other stakeholders also have a role to play:

• Organizations — both NGOs and private companies through their CSR — can provide business capital or vocational training in high-demand skills like dressmaking, soap making, or food processing. Empowering women with skills gives them a path to financial stability.

• Individuals can mentor single mothers and widows, sharing knowledge in entrepreneurship, job searching, and financial management. Sometimes guidance is as valuable as money.

Mothers are the backbone of our homes and society. Their strength shapes generations of hardworking men and women, leaders, and builders of this nation.

A mother’s love should never be stretched to breaking point simply because her community, family, or country turns away. We all share responsibility for one another. As you read this, pause and picture the woman around you who may be struggling quietly. As you eat your next meal, remember the child who may go to bed hungry tonight.

Mama Esther’s story is not hers alone; it is Ghana’s story. Every child who goes hungry or misses school because their mother cannot cope is a loss to us all. Supporting widows and single mothers is not just an act of kindness; it is an investment in the nation’s future and a priceless service to humanity. Let us not wait for government alone. Communities, organizations, and individuals — each of us — have a role to play. For when mothers stand strong, generations stand stronger.

Author Bio

Paulina Bonsu Donkoh is a Ghanaian writer and founder of RealestTalks.com, a blog that explores society, culture, lifestyle, and faith through bold, authentic conversations. Her work highlights the struggles and resilience of everyday people while inspiring dialogue, personal growth, and nation-building.