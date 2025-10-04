Deputy Communication Minister inspects Girls in ICT Project in Upper West Region

The campaign for gender equality and inclusivity in Ghana’s technology sector has received fresh momentum as the Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, embarked on an inspection tour of the National Girls in ICT Project in the Upper West Region.

Hon. Sukparu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, interacted with enthusiastic learners at McCoy College of Education in the Nadowli-Kaleo District and Wa Senior High School in the Wa Municipality. He highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative, stressing the need to give girls equal opportunities in the digital space.

He reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s personal commitment to the success of the programme, pointing out that it offers scholarships, job opportunities, and hands-on training to beneficiaries. He further emphasised that ICT is no longer optional but a basic requirement for success across all fields in today’s world.

Calling for forward-looking reforms, Hon. Sukparu proposed the integration of ICT as a core subject in the national curriculum, placing it on the same level of importance as mathematics and science. He also revealed details of the government’s forthcoming One Million Coders Initiative, which will serve as an additional pathway for graduates of the Girls in ICT programme.

He assured stakeholders that the Ministry would continue to provide oversight and support for the project, noting that the substantive Minister, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, would soon visit the region to commission the initiative officially.

The inspection was attended by local leaders, including the District Chief Executive of Nadowli-Kaleo, Hon. Mary Haruna, representing President Mahama in the district. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort behind the project’s success.

The progress made in the Upper West Region reflects a broader national drive to empower girls through technology. The Girls in ICT initiative is not only equipping young women with digital skills but also shaping a future where gender gaps in the tech sector are closed, paving the way for a more inclusive digital economy.