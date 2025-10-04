Couple, four others in court over unlicensed gold trade 

A couple and four others have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly engaging in gold trade without license.

They are Smart Philander and his wife Nina Elfseky, Nana Yaw Sarpong Boateng, Sowa Elisha, Evans Arhin and Anorld Otutey.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, “engaging in a business in gold trade and marketing without license” and conspiracy to commit crime, namely smuggling of gold.

They have pleaded not guilty before Circuit Court 10 in Accra.

The court has admitted each of them to bail in the sum of GHC900,000 with two sureties each, who should be Ghanaians living within the jurisdiction of the court.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27.

Prosecution was led by Chief Inspector Simon Nyaho.

The facts before the court are that the complainants are officers of the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce.

The first accused is Smart Philander, an American residing temporarily in Ghana with his wife, the second accused person, Nina Elfseky, a Moroccan.

The four other accused persons are Ghanaians living in Accra.

For some time, the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce has been investigating the activities of the suspects, believed to be part of a gold smuggling syndicate.

Intelligence revealed that the suspects were soliciting individuals to supply gold, which they intended to buy without license and export unlawfully.

A team of undercover officers were assigned to monitor the illegal activities of the accused persons.

On September 25, 2025, Philander approached one of the intelligence officers and requested to buy five kilograms of gold to smuggle out of the country.

Philander directed the undercover officer to his office at SSNIT Emporium at Airport, near Marina Mall, to purchase the gold.

After negotiations, he (Philander) assayed the gold with his own assay equipment and proceeded to make payment.

After he paid the undercover agent, all the suspects were arrested.

Investigations are underway.

GNA