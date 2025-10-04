FDA destroys unwholesome products in Central Region

The Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disposed off some 29,435 unwholesome products in the region as part of its regulatory activities to curb such products from the market.

The seized products included expired and unwholesome products made up of drugs, food, cosmetics, and household chemicals collected in the second and third quarter of this year.

The exercise, carried out safely at the Nkanfoa dumping site in Cape Coast, saw these unsafe products either crashed or buried by an excavator, while others were burnt outright.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Francisca Abena Asubonteng Anokye, Central Regional Head of FDA said, the FDA as a regulatory body, would not relent on its efforts to regulate products sold on the Ghanaian market.

Ms Anokye admonished producers and sellers of FDA-regulated products to desist from selling unwholesome products to the public, as anyone caught would face the full rigours of the law.

Section 132, subsections two and three of the Public Health Act, 2012 mandates the FDA to supervise the disposal of unwholesome FDA-regulated products in a manner that does not pose a health risk to the public.

The FDA Regional Head told the public to check for the expiry date, the “best before” date and the physical appearance of the product's package before buying.

Furthermore, she advised all to desist from purchasing bloated or dented canned foods because such products were unwholesome for consumption.

GNA