ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FDA destroys unwholesome products in Central Region

  Sat, 04 Oct 2025
Social News FDA destroys unwholesome products in Central Region
SAT, 04 OCT 2025

The Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disposed off some 29,435 unwholesome products in the region as part of its regulatory activities to curb such products from the market.

The seized products included expired and unwholesome products made up of drugs, food, cosmetics, and household chemicals collected in the second and third quarter of this year.

The exercise, carried out safely at the Nkanfoa dumping site in Cape Coast, saw these unsafe products either crashed or buried by an excavator, while others were burnt outright.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Francisca Abena Asubonteng Anokye, Central Regional Head of FDA said, the FDA as a regulatory body, would not relent on its efforts to regulate products sold on the Ghanaian market.

Ms Anokye admonished producers and sellers of FDA-regulated products to desist from selling unwholesome products to the public, as anyone caught would face the full rigours of the law.

Section 132, subsections two and three of the Public Health Act, 2012 mandates the FDA to supervise the disposal of unwholesome FDA-regulated products in a manner that does not pose a health risk to the public.

The FDA Regional Head told the public to check for the expiry date, the “best before” date and the physical appearance of the product's package before buying.

Furthermore, she advised all to desist from purchasing bloated or dented canned foods because such products were unwholesome for consumption.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The blast and gunfire happened near a detention facility in the capital Mogadishu. By AFP (AFP) Huge blast and gunfire in central Mogadishu claimed by Al-Shabaab

2 hours ago

DCI-Ghana leads operation to rescue 14-year-old girl from forced marriage at Aboaso-Ntonsu DCI-Ghana leads operation to rescue 14-year-old girl from forced marriage at Abo...

2 hours ago

Couple, four others in court over unlicensed gold trade Couple, four others in court over unlicensed gold trade 

2 hours ago

Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan Ghana lauds Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan

2 hours ago

North East Police launch manhunt after deadly attack on Immigration Officers at Gbintiri North East Police launch manhunt after deadly attack on Immigration Officers at ...

2 hours ago

Travel and Tour agent in trouble over GH¢388,621 visa fraud Travel and Tour agent in trouble over GH¢388,621 visa fraud 

2 hours ago

‘Reset Agenda’ aims to rebuild institutions and restore public trust — Mahama ‘Reset Agenda’ aims to rebuild institutions and restore public trust — Mahama

2 hours ago

V/R: Falling tree destroys South Dayi NCCE office building V/R: Falling tree destroys South Dayi NCCE office building 

2 hours ago

DStv standoff: Apply your IQ prudently, allow a desk officer to handle such matter – Franklin Cudjoe tells Sam George DStv standoff: Apply your IQ prudently, allow a desk officer to handle such matt...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line