Court fines policewoman GH¢10,000 for breaking marriage promise

The Techiman Circuit Court has ordered a policewoman, Mary Antwi, to pay GH¢10,000 in damages to her former lover, William Baffour Gyan, after finding that she breached a mutual promise to marry him.

Presiding Judge, His Honour Samuel Djane Kotey Esq., ruled that evidence before the court showed both parties had exchanged promises of marriage, but the defendant later refused to go through with the union, amounting to a breach of agreement.

The plaintiff, William Gyan, told the court that Mary Antwi had been his concubine until 2019 when they agreed to formalize the relationship.

He claimed to have financed her training at the Police Training School and purchased marriage items, including clothes, luggage, and a ring. He further argued that in recognition of his commitment, Antwi’s mother gifted him land on which he built a house intended to be their matrimonial home.

Gyan sought damages of GH¢20,000 for the construction of the house, ownership of the property located at digital address TO-0520-7818, and the return of several items he claimed to have bought for the marriage rites.

In its ruling, however, the court declined to award the full GH¢20,000, finding insufficient proof of that expenditure. Instead, the judge held that while Gyan was entitled to ownership of the building he constructed, the land itself could not be granted to him since it was given to both parties in anticipation of marriage.

On the issue of marriage items, the court determined that not all the purchases claimed by the plaintiff had been proven. It therefore ordered Antwi to return only the kente cloth, white lace, and native sandals, while dismissing his GH¢30,000 claim for those items.

Ultimately, the court awarded GH¢10,000 in damages against the policewoman for breach of promise to marry, stressing that such agreements remain enforceable when supported by credible evidence of mutual consent.