Akufo-Addo’s catastrophic tenure should be erased from Ghana’s history - Suhuyini

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini, has launched a blistering attack on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, declaring that his administration was so disastrous that it deserves to be erased from Ghana’s political history.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker argued that the Akufo-Addo government plunged Ghana into its worst-ever governance crisis, lowering the bar of leadership to an unprecedented level.

“H.E. John Dramani Mahama will not do worse than Nana Akufo-Addo. It will be a disaster if any government today or in the future does worse than Nana Akufo-Addo because the bar under Nana Akufo-Addo was too low,” Suhuyini stated.

He went further to explain that the NDC feels uncomfortable even benchmarking its achievements against those of the Akufo-Addo administration, given the depths of economic decline, corruption, and mismanagement that, in his view, characterized that era.

“Sometimes I don’t even feel comfortable measuring our successes and performance with Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime because trust me, many of us in the NDC do not want to compare our successes with that government. If we could erase it in our history perhaps,” he said.

According to Suhuyini, President John Dramani Mahama and any subsequent government will always perform better than Akufo-Addo, because it would be nearly impossible to repeat the failures that defined his presidency.