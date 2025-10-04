Zionism and Christianity: Why Faith Must Not Be Confused with Political Allegiance

In this commentary, Fuseini Abdulai Braimah argues that Zionism, born in Europe as a secular nationalist project, is not a divine mandate binding on Christians. He contends that the Gospel calls believers to justice and peace for all peoples, not automatic political allegiance to any modern state.

When Faith Becomes Political Loyalty

Across pulpits, radio stations, and online sermons, a growing number of pastors insist that Christians must “bless Israel” or risk losing God’s favour. They quote Genesis 12:3 --- “I will bless those who bless you” --- as if it were a standing order to support every policy of the modern Israeli state. In parts of Ghana, Nigeria, and the United States, church programmes are wrapped in Israeli flags and worship songs borrow Hebrew phrases as symbols of covenant closeness.

Yet, behind this emotional wave lies a critical misunderstanding. The Biblical “Israel” of covenant promise is not the same as the political Israel created in 1948. Confusing the two has allowed many well-meaning Christians to merge their faith with a twentieth-century political ideology --- Zionism.

Theodor Herzl and the Birth of a Secular Movement

Zionism did not begin in the synagogues of ancient Jerusalem. It began in the cafés and conference halls of Europe. In 1896, a Viennese journalist named Theodor Herzl published Der Judenstaat (“The Jewish State”). Disturbed by anti-Semitic violence, Herzl argued that Jews could only secure safety through a nation of their own. His reasoning was political, not prophetic. He was largely secular, viewing Judaism as a national identity rather than a faith practice. A year later, Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland. Its resolution called for “a publicly recognized, legally secured home for the Jewish people in Palestine.” The language was diplomatic and legal, not religious. Zionism’s founding fathers were lawyers, journalists, and social reformers --- not rabbis claiming revelation.

For a time, they even debated locating the Jewish homeland in British East Africa --- today’s Kenya and Uganda, when the British government floated the idea as refuge for persecuted European Jews. If Zionism’s essence were divine geography, Africa could never have been on the table. The fact that it was considered shows how Zionism began as a political survival strategy, not a sacred command.

From Europe to the Middle East: Politics, Not Prophecy

After Herzl’s death in 1904, his successors kept lobbying imperial powers for support. When Britain issued the Balfour Declaration (1917) promising “a national home for the Jewish people,” it was a geopolitical document, negotiated amid World War I diplomacy. Religious language entered the discussion later, as Jewish immigrants settled in Palestine and Christian groups sought to interpret the new reality through prophecy.

By the mid-twentieth century, especially after the Holocaust, Zionism gained moral urgency. A people needed security after near-annihilation. The creation of Israel in 1948 answered that need, but also displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, Muslim and Christian alike. The political and humanitarian crises that followed were human, not heavenly. Yet many Christians began to read current events into the Bible and concluded that supporting the new state was a spiritual obligation.

How Christian Zionism Took Root

In the United States, preachers such as John Hagee popularised “Christian Zionism”, the belief that the modern Israeli state fulfils biblical prophecy and must be defended at all costs. Their conferences and television networks spread globally, influencing pastors in Africa and Latin America.

In Ghana and Nigeria, many charismatic leaders echo this message. Congregants are urged to donate to Israeli causes, fly Israeli flags in church, and interpret every Middle-East conflict as a sign of the end times. Social media reinforces it with simplified memes such as, “Bless Israel and prosper.” But this teaching rests on selective reading of Scripture. The Apostle Paul clarified that “not all who are descended from Israel are Israel” (Romans 9:6–8). Faith, not ethnicity or geography, defines the covenant. Likewise, Galatians 3:7–9 teaches that “those who have faith are children of Abraham.” In other words, the spiritual family of Abraham now extends to all believers, regardless of nation.

Jesus Himself dismantled the notion of a territorial kingdom. When questioned by Pilate, He said plainly: “My kingdom is not of this world.” (John 18:36) His mission was redemptive, not nationalist. To turn that gospel into a foreign-policy position is to reduce divine revelation to political lobbying.

What the Bible Actually Demands

The New Testament calls believers to love God, love neighbour, pursue justice, and proclaim reconciliation. It does not command allegiance to any earthly state. Christians can pray for peace in Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6) without endorsing occupation or violence. They can honour the Jewish roots of their faith while condemning injustice against Palestinians. When the prophets spoke of Israel’s restoration, they tied it to righteousness and obedience, not military might. The covenant was conditional: “If you obey my voice and keep my covenant…” (Exodus 19:5). The New Covenant in Christ transcends borders altogether. As Paul wrote, in Christ “there is neither Jew nor Greek.” (Galatians 3:28). True Christian fidelity lies in justice, mercy, and humility (Micah 6:8), not in uncritical political solidarity.

African Christianity and the Need for Discernment

African churches are among the fastest-growing in the world, yet many are also the most influenced by imported doctrines. Christian Zionism has arrived through television ministries, pilgrimages to Jerusalem, and Bible-prophecy seminars. Many pastors sincerely believe that material prosperity is linked to supporting Israel, a modern reinterpretation of “bless those who bless you.” But this teaching risks turning African Christianity into a branch office of foreign politics. Ghanaian and Nigerian believers face their own struggles. Poverty, corruption, weak governance, tribal conflict are widespread. The moral energy of the church should focus on transforming these realities, not on funding geopolitical crusades thousands of miles away. It is one thing to appreciate Israel’s Biblical heritage; it is another to baptize every Israeli policy as divine will. Faith should never become propaganda.

Theological Voices of Caution

Several respected Christian scholars and pastors have warned against fusing the gospel with nationalism:

John Stott, the late British theologian, declared: “ Zionism, both political and Christian, is incompatible with Biblical faith .”

.” Stephen R. Sizer, in Christian Zionism: Road-map to Armageddon, documents how prophecy-based politics inflame Middle-East tensions and distort Scripture.

N.T. Wright, former Bishop of Durham, argues that New Testament fulfillment “redefines Israel around Jesus himself,” not around any nation-state.

Their central message: Christianity loses its moral authority when it becomes a flag rather than a cross.

Justice for All Peoples

Supporting justice for Palestinians does not make one anti-Jewish, just as criticizing Zionism does not equate to hatred of Jews. Christians are called to oppose anti-Semitism and oppose oppression of any people. The same moral lens must apply universally. Today, Palestinian Christians in Bethlehem and Gaza plead with global churches to remember them as fellow believers. They ask: can the body of Christ support a theology that erases its own members? To love one neighbour at the expense of another is not Biblical love. The moral consistency of the church is at stake. If we preach against injustice in Africa but remain silent about it in the Holy Land, we betray the very gospel we claim to defend.

What Christians Are and Are Not Obliged To Do

Christians are not commanded to:

Endorse every decision of the Israeli government;

Prioritize one nation’s interest over global justice;

Read modern wars as automatic fulfilment of prophecy.

Christians are commanded to:

Pray for peace and for all who suffer in the region;

Speak truth to power, regardless of politics;

Uphold the dignity of every human being as created in God’s image.

Faithfulness to Christ sometimes means dissenting from popular religious trends. The early church thrived not by aligning with empire but by witnessing against injustice.

The Danger of Prophecy Politics

Christian Zionism often thrives on fear and excitement: wars, earthquakes, and diplomatic headlines are treated as divine countdowns. But Jesus warned His followers not to be deceived by those who cry “Here is the Christ!” or “The end is near!” (Luke 21:8). Obsession with end-times timetables can distract believers from daily obedience and compassion. Some American politicians openly exploit these beliefs, courting evangelical votes by promising unconditional support for Israel. African pastors who echo such rhetoric, sometimes unknowingly, import another nation’s politics into their pulpits. The result is spiritual dependency, not theological maturity.

A Balanced Christian Stance

A mature Christian position recognizes:

The Jewish people’s historical suffering and right to security;

The Palestinian people’s equal right to dignity and self-determination;

The universal call to peace, reconciliation, and justice.

Christians should stand wherever truth and mercy meet, not where ideology demands blind loyalty. The moral compass of the gospel points toward compassion, not conquest.

Faith above Politics

At its core, Zionism answered a political question: how can a persecuted people find safety? Christianity answers a different question: how can humanity find salvation? The two are not identical. When faith becomes a tool of politics, it loses its prophetic power. The early disciples changed the world not through political endorsements but through moral conviction, service, and love. Their banner was the cross, not any nation’s flag. Jesus did not say, “Defend this territory.” He said, “Go and make disciples of all nations.” That mission transcends borders, treaties, and ideologies.

My Perspective

Zionism began in Basel, not Bethlehem. It was a European political movement, later wrapped in religious language. Christians honour the Jewish roots of their faith, but they follow a Messiah who redefined chosenness through faith, not geography. To confuse Christ’s kingdom with earthly politics is to trade revelation for ideology. Christians owe their loyalty to the gospel, not to any government. Supporting peace, justice, and truth in the Middle East means holding all sides accountable, including Israel, for their treatment of fellow humans.

The church must recover its prophetic independence --- the courage to love Jews, Palestinians, and all others equally; the wisdom to separate faith from nationalism; and the humility to follow Christ’s example of peace. Only then can we say, with integrity, that our kingdom truly is not of this world.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

