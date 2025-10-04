ModernGhana logo
IOM Ghana urges gov’t to mainstream climate-induced mobility into policy planning

Eric Kwame Akomanyi, National Project Officer at IOM Ghana
SAT, 04 OCT 2025
Eric Kwame Akomanyi, National Project Officer at IOM Ghana

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Ghana has called on policymakers to institutionalise climate, mobility, and development policies to address the growing challenges of climate-induced mobility in the country.

The UN Migration Agency made the call after conducting a study with city officials from Accra, Addis Ababa, and Bujumbura on the impacts of climate change on human mobility in Africa.

The Ghanaian study focused on four vulnerable communities, including Glefe, Agbogbloshie, and Odawna in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The findings, revealed at a media engagement in Accra on Friday, October 3, show that climate change is forcing many residents to adopt fragile coping strategies such as community clean-ups, informal early warning systems, petty trading, and temporary relocations.

Women and youth, particularly those living in informal settlements, were found to be the most at risk, facing insecure jobs, unsafe housing, and exclusion from key social services.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines, Eric Kwame Akomanyi, National Project Officer at IOM Ghana noted “The vulnerability of women who migrate due to climate problems does not reduce after migration; it only changes into different forms.”

The study also highlighted weak early warning systems, fragmented institutional mandates, insecure land tenure, and overreliance on short-term donor projects as major barriers to effective response.

Capacity gaps, poor coordination among state agencies, and limited data to track climate-induced mobility further undermine sustainable planning.

In response, IOM Ghana urged the integration of mobility issues into city plans, prioritisation of informal settlements in infrastructure development, and establishment of sustainable funding mechanisms.

It also recommended legislative reforms, improved data collection, and gender-sensitive planning to empower vulnerable groups.

“We need to mainstream climate-induced mobility into national and local development policies, allocate budgets for drainage and safety systems, and ensure the voices of affected communities are included in decision-making,” Mr. Akomanyi stressed.

The call comes after the Second Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, where IOM and African cities stressed the need for forward-thinking and inclusive policies that recognise human mobility not only as a challenge but also as an adaptation strategy.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

