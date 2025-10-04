'Ghanaians are talking, not me' — Mussa Dankwah justifies early 2028 election polls

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, has defended his organization’s decision to release polls touching on the 2028 general elections, arguing that the conversation was driven by the Ghanaian public, not pollsters.

Appearing on Citi FM’s Point Blank with Bernard Avle, Dankwah dismissed suggestions that it was premature to project voter sentiments about 2028 when the current government had barely completed a year in office.

“I don’t have a problem. Ghanaians are talking, and rightly so,” he insisted.

“We are in a unique circumstance, especially when it comes to the NDC. You didn’t see this under previous governments because the president was going for a second term.

“But now, John Mahama is going for just one term, and indeed, people, without being prompted, have already started their moves.”

He explained that Global InfoAnalytics’ work simply reflects public discourse, not political provocation.

“All that we have done is to speak to voters and ask them their views. The people themselves are the ones driving the conversation about the future,” Dankwah said.

Recent Global InfoAnalytics data also showed a shift in public sentiment, with President Mahama’s approval rating dropping from 73% in July to 67% in September, a decline some interpret as an early warning signal for the administration.

Dankwah maintains that the organization’s goal is not to predict elections prematurely but to capture the national pulse as it evolves.

“Ghanaians are already asking questions about what comes next. We are only listening and presenting the data,” he emphasized.

