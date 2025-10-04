Kasena Nankana MCE urges youth to embrace sanitation day as civic duty

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kasena Nankana, Hon. Faustina Abulu, has called on the youth, students, and opinion leaders to view the National Sanitation Day as a civic responsibility and an act of patriotism.

Speaking at a community engagement, she emphasized the critical role of young people in driving the initiative. “It’s a sense of patriotism, and you are the heartbeat to this,” Hon. Abulu stated.

She explained that the rebirth of the National Sanitation Day initiative is not meant to be a one-off event but rather a continuous effort aimed at changing attitudes, promoting behavioral change, and strengthening the partnership between the state and citizens in building a cleaner and healthier Ghana.

Highlighting the government’s broader sanitation agenda, she noted: “The NDC, in its 2024 People’s Manifesto under the Resetting Agenda, outlined a comprehensive and forward-looking strategy for sanitation and waste management.”

She added that some of the key initiatives introduced by President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government include the reintroduction of the National Sanitation Day and the Sanitation Corps to enforce by-laws and ensure cleanliness.

The Municipal Director of the Youth Employment Agency, Mr. Albin Awoh Asirabotenga, also urged the public to adopt proper waste management practices by avoiding indiscriminate dumping. He stressed the need to use communal refuse points and dustbins in cities, markets, offices, and other commercial areas.

Mr. Asirabotenga further stated that the Kasena Nankana Municipality is committed to becoming one of the cleanest towns in the Upper East Region, pledging stronger efforts to improve sanitation and environmental cleanliness.