Focus on governance, not flagbearer for 2028 – Hamza Suhuyini tells NDC

A leading voice within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Hamza Suhuyini, has cautioned party members against prematurely shifting attention to the 2028 flagbearer race, stressing that the party’s immediate duty is to deliver on its promises to Ghanaians.

Speaking on Citi FM’s The Big Issue on Saturday, October 4, Suhuyini weighed in on the heated succession debate sparked by a new Global InfoAnalytics poll that tips Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu as the frontrunner to succeed President John Dramani Mahama.

“For us in the NDC, I think that the objective now is to stay true to the social contract that we signed with the good people of this country, based on which they gave us an overwhelming mandate on 7th December 2024,” Suhuyini said.

“That should be the focus of any operative of the NDC, and of course His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”

He underscored that the success of President Mahama’s administration would shape both his personal legacy and the NDC’s future prospects. “His performance will go a long way to impact on our political future,” Suhuyini added.

The latest Global InfoAnalytics poll puts Haruna Iddrisu ahead in the 2028 leadership race with 30 percent support, followed by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia with 24 percent, and Finance Minister Ato Forson with 18 percent. Other names mentioned include former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The survey also indicates that if Haruna Iddrisu opts out, the contest could tighten significantly, with Asiedu Nketia and Ato Forson running almost evenly, particularly among the party’s grassroots and in swing constituencies.