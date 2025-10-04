ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chad's parliament speeds through plan to drop presidential term limits

By RFI
Chad AP - Louise Delmotte
SAT, 04 OCT 2025
© AP - Louise Delmotte

Lawmakers in Chad have fast-tracked a proposal to allow the president to serve an unlimited number of terms, in a move that the opposition warns opens the door to authoritarianism.

Both houses of parliament passed the reform on Friday, 10 days earlier than originally planned.

The vote means that Chad's constitution will be amended to extend the president's term from five to seven years, renewable without limit. 

The reform was proposed by the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS) of President Mahamat Idriss Déby, who seized power in 2021 after the death of his father, long-serving president Idriss Déby Itno

The party used its large majority in parliament to pass the amendment by 236 to 257, a result that it said reflected "an unprecedented political and social consensus".

Some 21 members of the opposition walked out of the vote in protest. 

Albert Pahimi Padacké, a former prime minister and leading opposition figure, complained that the ballot – initially pencilled for 13 October – had been moved forward at the last minute, a change he said was designed to "bypass legislators and present them with a fait accompli".

Chad's move to drop presidential term limits slammed as 'burial of democracy'

Dynastic rule?

Robert Gam, head of the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), claimed the government's intention "was simply to move toward a dynasty".

Gam, who now lives in France after being detained for eight months without charge until June of this year, told RFI that the ruling party's MPs "are there to do the bidding of a dynasty. They simply support the ruling power, which comes as no surprise to us."

Among other fundamental reforms that will now be signed into law are longer terms for members of parliament, who will now serve six years instead of four, and a new post of deputy prime minister.

Members of the government will also have their immunity from prosecution withdrawn. 

Chad extends detention of RFI journalist, as lawyers denounce 'crackdown'

The opposition has argued that constitutional amendments should be submitted to a referendum, giving the public a chance to vote as well as lawmakers.

Gam insisted that, after four years of military rule followed by disputed elections that returned Déby and his party to power, popular dissent was mounting. 

"The people of Chad are beginning to wake up," he said. "They are mobilised. We will fight with every means at our disposal to ensure that Chad can experience an era of true democracy."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

15 hours ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

16 hours ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

16 hours ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

16 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

16 hours ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

16 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

16 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

16 hours ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

16 hours ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line