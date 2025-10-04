Chad's parliament speeds through plan to drop presidential term limits

Lawmakers in Chad have fast-tracked a proposal to allow the president to serve an unlimited number of terms, in a move that the opposition warns opens the door to authoritarianism.

Both houses of parliament passed the reform on Friday, 10 days earlier than originally planned.

The vote means that Chad's constitution will be amended to extend the president's term from five to seven years, renewable without limit.

The reform was proposed by the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS) of President Mahamat Idriss Déby, who seized power in 2021 after the death of his father, long-serving president Idriss Déby Itno.

The party used its large majority in parliament to pass the amendment by 236 to 257, a result that it said reflected "an unprecedented political and social consensus".

Some 21 members of the opposition walked out of the vote in protest.

Albert Pahimi Padacké, a former prime minister and leading opposition figure, complained that the ballot – initially pencilled for 13 October – had been moved forward at the last minute, a change he said was designed to "bypass legislators and present them with a fait accompli".

Dynastic rule?

Robert Gam, head of the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), claimed the government's intention "was simply to move toward a dynasty".

Gam, who now lives in France after being detained for eight months without charge until June of this year, told RFI that the ruling party's MPs "are there to do the bidding of a dynasty. They simply support the ruling power, which comes as no surprise to us."

Among other fundamental reforms that will now be signed into law are longer terms for members of parliament, who will now serve six years instead of four, and a new post of deputy prime minister.

Members of the government will also have their immunity from prosecution withdrawn.

The opposition has argued that constitutional amendments should be submitted to a referendum, giving the public a chance to vote as well as lawmakers.

Gam insisted that, after four years of military rule followed by disputed elections that returned Déby and his party to power, popular dissent was mounting.

"The people of Chad are beginning to wake up," he said. "They are mobilised. We will fight with every means at our disposal to ensure that Chad can experience an era of true democracy."