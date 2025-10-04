Dear Friend,

There are nights when you lie awake, staring into the darkness, wondering if life is ever going to make sense. Nights when your mind will not stop racing and the silence feels loud enough to break you. Nights when you cry quietly into your pillow because you are tired of explaining what you are going through to people who only listen to reply, not to understand. Nights when the weight on your chest feels like something pressing your soul down, and you wonder if this is all life will ever be, a long stretch of struggle, hope, disappointment, and pretending.

There are mornings when you wake up already exhausted. You put on a smile because the world expects it. You go about your day acting fine because that is easier than explaining that your heart is bruised. You show up where you are needed, play your part, answer questions, laugh when others laugh, but deep inside you are carrying something heavy that no one sees. The kind of pain that has no name, only weight.

Sometimes life feels like a constant test. You give your best and it still is not enough. You pray, you fast, you wait, and nothing happens. You tell yourself to hold on, but you do not even know what you are holding on to anymore. You make plans and they fall apart. You trust people and they disappoint you. You build and it collapses. You try to stay strong but your strength runs out. You reach a point where you do not even want to hope anymore because hope itself has started to hurt.

You see others succeed, people who started long after you did, and you are happy for them, you truly are, but deep down there is that quiet ache that whispers, “When will it be my turn?” You look at their joy and feel that small sting that you wish was not there. It is not hate, not even jealousy, it is the pain of waiting too long for something you have prayed for every day. It is watching doors open for others while yours remain closed. It is the kind of feeling you cannot confess to anyone without sounding bitter, so you swallow it and carry it in silence.

And then there are the failures, the wrong choices, the things you wish you had done differently, the words you cannot take back, the opportunities you missed. Sometimes the past keeps replaying in your mind like an unfinished movie and you wonder if you have ruined your own story. The regrets, the guilt, the “what ifs”, they all pile up until you start to believe maybe this is just who you are now, someone who tried and failed.

There is the pressure too, the weight of expectations. The ones your family has, the ones society puts on you, and the ones you put on yourself. Everyone wants something from you. Be successful, be strong, be responsible, be kind, be perfect. And while you are trying to meet all those expectations, you lose sight of yourself. You forget that you are human, not a machine. You keep going even when you are running on empty because stopping feels like failure.

And in the middle of all that, you find yourself needing help. But asking for help is not easy. It feels like swallowing your pride. It feels like exposing your weakness in a world that respects strength. You tell yourself you will figure it out, but sometimes you cannot. You cannot carry it alone. You need someone to talk to, someone to hold your hand, someone to say, “I understand.” But even that feels risky. What if they judge you? What if they talk about you later? What if they use your vulnerability against you?

I know that feeling too well. I have been there. There were times when I was financially down and had no one else to turn to. I had to ask for help, and it was humiliating. Some people I turned to made me feel small for asking. Others smiled to my face and later told others how I begged. Worse still were those who could not help but made sure others did not either, twisting my story into something shameful. These were people I laughed with, broke bread with, people I trusted. I knew what they were doing, but I kept quiet. You cannot fight everyone who hurts you.

But I learned something from that pain. Never let the actions of others turn you bitter. Do not let shame make you afraid of asking again when you truly need help. God saw what they did even when I said nothing. And He fought battles I did not even know existed. Some of those same people later came to me for help, and I gave it without hesitation, not because I forgot, but because I refused to become like them.

It is hard to admit, but asking for help can be one of the loneliest things in the world. You feel stripped of dignity. You feel exposed. But it is part of being human. We were never meant to go through life alone. Everyone needs someone. Sometimes all it takes is a listening ear, a word of encouragement, a reminder that you are not alone.

Life breaks all of us in different ways. Some are broken by loss, some by betrayal, some by poverty, some by loneliness, and some by the simple exhaustion of trying every day. You might be holding on by a thread right now, pretending everything is fine when you are falling apart inside. But you are not alone. There are others who feel the same pain, the same fears, the same quiet hopelessness.

The truth is, no one has it all figured out. Everyone is carrying something unseen. The smiles we see every day often hide tears that were shed the night before. The strong ones, the ones who seem so put together, often cry in secret. And that is why kindness matters. That is why compassion matters. You never know what someone is fighting.

So if life ever humbles you to the point where you have to ask for help, do not be ashamed. You are not weak for needing people. You are human. And if someone comes to you for help, remember what it feels like to be on the other side. Do not mock them. Do not gossip about them. Just be kind. You might be the reason they do not give up that day.

There will be times when you feel forgotten, but you are not. There will be moments when you feel invisible, but God still sees you. You may feel like your prayers are unanswered, but sometimes silence is His way of preparing something better. You may feel like your dreams are fading, but they are not gone. You may have made mistakes, but that does not mean you have failed at life. You may have fallen, but that does not mean you cannot rise again.

One day, you will look back at this season and see that it changed you. It may have broken you, but it also built something deeper inside you. A kind of strength that does not shout, a quiet endurance that only those who have suffered understand. You will laugh again. You will breathe easier. The heaviness will lift, little by little.

So, dear friend, hold on. Do not let pain make you bitter. Do not let loneliness make you forget your worth. Do not let disappointment make you stop believing. Keep your heart soft even when the world feels hard. Keep your faith even when it feels pointless. Keep doing good even when no one sees it.

Because what is meant for you will come, not in the timing you expect, but in the way you need it most. And when it does, it will make sense why it took so long, why you had to cry, why you had to lose, why you had to learn.

You are not alone. You never were.

With love,

Me

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna