Rival rallies due in Madagascar after deadly Gen Z protests

Backers and foes of Madagascar's cornered government were set to stage rival rallies in the capital Antananarivo Saturday after deadly youth-led protests the president has termed a coup bid.

Inspired by similar movements in Bangladesh, Nepal and Indonesia, the protests led by an online movement known as Gen Z Mada, have tapped into widespread frustration over poor governance, with demonstrators calling for President Andry Rajoelina to step down.

At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to the United Nations, a toll the government has denied as based on rumours or misinformation.

The anti-government group is expected to converge in the centre of Antananarivo, where a heavy police presence has been deployed and roadblocks set up.

Supporters of the embattled government are also set to rally in the capital for the first time.

Hundreds of government supporters were making their way to the meeting point, the Coliseum -- a Roman-inspired amphitheatre inaugurated by Rajoelina after he was first installed in power by the military in 2009 following a popular uprising.

In the northern city of Antsiranana, hundreds of students also marched, according to aAFP journalists.

Rajoelina, who has ignored calls to resigns, on Saturday shared footage of a meeting with trade unions.

The 51-year-old former mayor of Antananarivo on Friday said he was ready to listen to find solutions to problems facing the poor island nation.

He condemned what he said was an attempt to topple his government, without naming who was behind the move.

The protests, sparked by public anger over constant water and power cuts, forced Rajoelina to sack his government on Monday but that was not enough to placate the anger.

They started on September 25 and are the latest bout of unrest in Madagascar since it gained independence from France in 1960, posing the most significant challenge to Rajoelina's tenure since his 2023 re-election.

The Gen Z movement demanded on Friday to be "consulted and heard" in the choice of a new premier and called for an investigation into the police response to the demonstrations.

"We are giving the president 24 hours to respond favourably to these demands," said the group, vowing to take "all necessary measures".

Rajoelina first came to power in 2009 following a coup sparked by an uprising that ousted former president Marc Ravalomanana.

Despite its natural resources, Madagascar remains among the world's poorest countries.

Nearly three-quarters of its population of 32 million were living below the poverty line in 2022, according to the World Bank.

Corruption is widespread, with the country ranking 140th out of 180 in Transparency International's index.