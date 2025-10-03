ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
Mining Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu
FRI, 03 OCT 2025
Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, has cast doubt on government’s reported progress in the fight against illegal mining, arguing that the reality in mining-affected communities tells a far grimmer story.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News after a stakeholder engagement between President John Dramani Mahama and civil society organisations in Accra on Friday, October 3, Bosu insisted that the government’s narrative fails to capture the daily struggles of people directly impacted by galamsey.

“If you really are going to be very truthful and face the fact. If you go to the communities and hear the stories of frustrations, the stories of intimidations from illegal miners whatever we heard on the screens or saw on the screens today is not a true reflection of the sentiment of the people who are feeling the brunt of the illegal mess,” he said.

Bosu noted that polluted water bodies, the shutdown of treatment plants, and persistent harassment of locals by illegal miners remain major challenges that have not been adequately addressed.

“The water pollution in communities, the shutdown of water treatment facilities and all of that is not representative of what we heard today. So whatever the government says it is doing it is about time we see it reflect in the true state of affairs on the ground,” he added.

The stakeholder meeting formed part of government’s wider consultations with civil society and environmental advocates to shape strategies and strengthen accountability in addressing illegal mining.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

2 hours ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

2 hours ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

2 hours ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

2 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

2 hours ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

2 hours ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line