A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, has cast doubt on government’s reported progress in the fight against illegal mining, arguing that the reality in mining-affected communities tells a far grimmer story.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News after a stakeholder engagement between President John Dramani Mahama and civil society organisations in Accra on Friday, October 3, Bosu insisted that the government’s narrative fails to capture the daily struggles of people directly impacted by galamsey.

“If you really are going to be very truthful and face the fact. If you go to the communities and hear the stories of frustrations, the stories of intimidations from illegal miners whatever we heard on the screens or saw on the screens today is not a true reflection of the sentiment of the people who are feeling the brunt of the illegal mess,” he said.

Bosu noted that polluted water bodies, the shutdown of treatment plants, and persistent harassment of locals by illegal miners remain major challenges that have not been adequately addressed.

“The water pollution in communities, the shutdown of water treatment facilities and all of that is not representative of what we heard today. So whatever the government says it is doing it is about time we see it reflect in the true state of affairs on the ground,” he added.

The stakeholder meeting formed part of government’s wider consultations with civil society and environmental advocates to shape strategies and strengthen accountability in addressing illegal mining.