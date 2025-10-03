ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejura-Sekyedumase MCE reaffirms support for Persons with Disabilities

By Issah Adam II Contributor
Social News Ejura-Sekyedumase MCE reaffirms support for Persons with Disabilities
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura-Sekyedumase, Hon. Rafiu Adam Seidu, has reiterated government’s commitment to improving the lives of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through the distribution of essential support items.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in the municipality, Hon. Seidu said the initiative was designed to bring relief and opportunity to vulnerable groups, stressing that it formed part of government’s broader social intervention agenda. He explained that the support was made possible through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), which has received increased allocations to better cater for the welfare of PWDs.

This year, 49 beneficiaries received tailored assistance based on a needs assessment. The distribution included refrigerators, provisions packages, cereals such as maize and beans, start-up capital, educational support, healthcare assistance, and an assistive device.

The MCE urged beneficiaries and their families to make good use of the support, cautioning against selling the items for short-term gains. “This is to improve livelihoods and raise living standards, not to be wasted,” he advised.

Hon. Seidu expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his dedication to social programmes that place the vulnerable at the center of national development. He also commended the Association of Persons with Disability, traditional authorities, religious leaders, and other stakeholders for their collaboration in ensuring the success of the initiative.

“Together, we are building an inclusive society where no one is left behind,” he affirmed.

The ceremony underscored the Assembly’s continued commitment to empowering PWDs and ensuring every citizen can live with dignity and contribute meaningfully to community development.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

3 hours ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

3 hours ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

3 hours ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

3 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

3 hours ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

3 hours ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line