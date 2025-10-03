Ejura-Sekyedumase MCE reaffirms support for Persons with Disabilities

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura-Sekyedumase, Hon. Rafiu Adam Seidu, has reiterated government’s commitment to improving the lives of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through the distribution of essential support items.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in the municipality, Hon. Seidu said the initiative was designed to bring relief and opportunity to vulnerable groups, stressing that it formed part of government’s broader social intervention agenda. He explained that the support was made possible through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), which has received increased allocations to better cater for the welfare of PWDs.

This year, 49 beneficiaries received tailored assistance based on a needs assessment. The distribution included refrigerators, provisions packages, cereals such as maize and beans, start-up capital, educational support, healthcare assistance, and an assistive device.

The MCE urged beneficiaries and their families to make good use of the support, cautioning against selling the items for short-term gains. “This is to improve livelihoods and raise living standards, not to be wasted,” he advised.

Hon. Seidu expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his dedication to social programmes that place the vulnerable at the center of national development. He also commended the Association of Persons with Disability, traditional authorities, religious leaders, and other stakeholders for their collaboration in ensuring the success of the initiative.

“Together, we are building an inclusive society where no one is left behind,” he affirmed.

The ceremony underscored the Assembly’s continued commitment to empowering PWDs and ensuring every citizen can live with dignity and contribute meaningfully to community development.