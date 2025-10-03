Sommie Maduagwu’s tragic death is a national indictment

In every progressive society, there is always the tendency for people to experience tension between the written law on the one hand and the unwritten reality of human need on the other. Laws, rules and regulations are crafted to provide uniformity and fairness, ensuring that citizens can expect a predictable system of justice, order and service delivery. But, in reality, the life we live is never static. Situations can always arise that no law book could have fully anticipated. In such circumstances the idea of discretion becomes indispensable. Discretion is the ability of such a public officer as the bus driver, the police officer, the doctor, the teacher, the soldier, or even the bank official to analyze the criticality of a given situation and to take a decision that may appear to deviate from the letter of the law but still upholds the spirit of humanity, fairness, and common sense. Unfortunately, many public officers either do not understand that they have this unwritten authority, or they are so rigidly bound to procedure that they fail to exercise it. This failure has repeatedly resulted in waste of human lives, opportunities, time, and resources. The reality of events in our contemporary world demonstrates that discretion is not only important, it is always necessary.

A few examples will suffice. There was the case of the elderly man in the United Kingdom who held a Freedom Pass, entitling him to free public transport after 9 am. On this certain morning, he was heading to the hospital for an important 10 am appointment. The bus he encountered was scheduled to leave at three minutes to 9 am. The next bus would not arrive until 30 minutes later. Desperate, he explained his situation to the bus driver, pointing out that it was only a matter of minutes before his travel card would become officially valid. Without immediate transport, he risked missing an appointment that could not be rescheduled for weeks. The bus driver, however, insisted on the strict enforcement of the rule: the pass was not valid until 9 am, and therefore the elderly man must disembark. He obeyed, waited for the next bus, and predictably arrived late for his appointment. The appointment was cancelled and postponed for another six weeks.

Here was a textbook case where discretion could have made a difference. The driver, by permitting the elderly man to board without penalty, would not have violated any larger principle of fairness. The marginal cost to the bus service was nothing, yet the cost to the passenger was enormous. The driver failed to understand that his role as a public officer required not only blind obedience to rules but also the capacity to interpret human need in real time.

Examples of the need for public officers to make good use of their discretion abound across public life. In hospitals in Nigeria and other developing countries, countless patients have been turned away in emergencies because they could not provide a deposit or present a police report in time when required. This sort of bureaucratic rigidity often results in avoidable deaths. The recent tragic case of lawyer and journalist Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu in Abuja threw this indictment right at the foot of the hospital authorities that willfully allowed her to die, claiming they were waiting for police clearance. Fondly called Sommie, she was just 29 years old when armed robbers allegedly invaded her residence in the early hours of Monday, 29 September 2025. As they shot her in the leg, she jumped from her second-floor apartment in an attempt to escape from the robbers, sustaining additional injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where immediate medical attention could have saved her life. But instead, the hospital staffs insisted on getting a police report before commencing treatment because the wound involved the use of firearm. As a result, Sommie bled to death. Here was another devastating consequence of failing to exercise discretion. Medical practitioners had the power and duty, indeed the responsibility, to preserve life first and resolve bureaucratic requirements later. Had discretion been applied in this instance, Sommie might still have been alive today, continuing her advocacy and journalism. The loss was not only personal to her family and friends but also national. It deprived Nigeria of a vibrant voice in its media and civil society landscape.

The police themselves are not immune from this failure. In many parts of the world, police officers are trained to enforce the law firmly, but with compassion. They are encouraged to exercise discretion, whether it is in letting off a first-time offender with a warning, choosing to de-escalate a tense confrontation rather than apply force, or deciding to escort a distressed individual home rather than criminalize his behaviour. In many countries like Nigeria, there are too many cases where police officers insist on rigid interpretations of the law, resulting in unnecessary arrests, injuries, or worse. Imagine the case of a motorist stopped at a checkpoint late at night with his family in the car. Perhaps his papers are not perfectly in order, but he is visibly exhausted. A police officer with discretion could issue a warning and allow the motorist to proceed, prioritizing the safety of those in the vehicle over the letter of the law. Instead, too often, we see situations where drivers are delayed, harassed, or even brutalized for infractions that could have been handled more humanely. The absence of discretion in such cases deepens the distrust between citizens and law enforcement, further undermining the very order that the police are meant to uphold.

The need for use of discretion is equally obvious in education. Teachers, headmasters, and administrators wield significant power over the fortunes of students. A student who arrives late to an examination because of an unforeseen delay might be turned away outright in the name of discipline. The refusal to allow the student to write the exam could destroy a year of academic effort. Here too, discretion is essential. Allowing the student to take the exam, perhaps with some sort of penalty or time reduction would ensure fairness without sacrificing discipline. Similarly, when handling cases of student misconduct, a teacher who exercises discretion might choose counselling or a warning over harsh punishment. In that way, the teacher saves a young person from a path of resentment or rebellion. Rules in schools exist for order, but discretion ensures that education fulfills its deeper mission of nurturing growth, not crushing potential.

The banking sector provides another illustration. Bank officials often face customers with urgent needs which include withdrawals for medical emergencies, transactions requiring waivers, or cases where identification documents have expired but the customer is known to the staff. A bank officer with discretion could find safe, creative solutions that consider the customer’s humanity while he still protects the institution. Instead, many bank officials hide behind the rigidity of compliance requirements as they frustrate customers and sometimes aggravate crises. The loss here may not always be life, but certainly dignity, time, and trust are committed.

Even the transport sector is replete with similar issues. Beyond the Freedom Pass incident, there are countless stories of bus conductors, train officials, and airline staff who deny boarding to passengers who are just minutes behind schedule, despite having empty seats and the possibility to accommodate them. In air travel, a passenger who has checked in but is delayed at security may be denied boarding even though the aircraft is still at the gate. The loss is not only financial but also emotional, particularly for passengers travelling for funerals, weddings, medical appointments or such emergencies. An airline officer with discretion could balance safety requirements with compassion, yet many choose the easier path of blind rule enforcement which they see as dignifying their official positions.

Are we even considering the military, where hierarchy and discipline are fundamental and discretion has its serious place in the scheme of activities? Soldiers on the field may be faced with split-second decisions about whether to fire, to detain, or to de-escalate. A soldier who acts solely on orders without assessing the humanity of the situation risks committing atrocities. The world has seen this repeatedly in conflict zones, where indiscriminate actions led to civilian casualties. Military training increasingly emphasizes the importance of judgment, of knowing when to hold back, when to show compassion, and when to temper force with humanity. Without discretion, military force becomes a blunt instrument, producing more chaos than order.

The common factor that runs through these examples is the recognition that public officers operate at the intersection of rules and human needs. Rules are essential. They create order and prevent abuse. But rules are made for man and not man for rules. Rules alone cannot account for the infinite variety of human situations. Discretion is the bridge between law and human emergency need. It is what allows officers to apply rules with wisdom rather than rigidity. It prevents laws from becoming instruments of harm rather than protection. Yet, the reality remains that many public officers either do not know they possess this authority or they are afraid to use it. That is partly the failure of training. In most systems of public service, emphasis is placed on knowing the rules and following them without deviation. Little emphasis is placed on the moral responsibility of interpreting those rules in light of human need.

And so, training academies for police, military, healthcare, banking, and transport officials must begin to deliberately teach the value of discretion. Officers must be reassured that exercising judgment in exceptional circumstances is not insubordination but service to humanity. They must be encouraged to weigh the consequences of their actions not only in bureaucratic terms but also in human terms.

Too often, public officers fear the punishment that might come to them if they deviate from rules, even for good reasons. If a hospital treats a gunshot victim without a police report and something goes wrong, the doctor fears losing their license. If a bus driver bends the rules for one passenger, he fears reprisal from his employer if he is caught. To promote discretion, institutions must create frameworks that protect officers who act in good faith. Clear guidelines can distinguish between reasonable discretion and abuse. For example, a hospital policy could state: in life-threatening emergencies, treatment must commence immediately, with police documentation to follow. A transport authority could state: drivers may allow boarding without a pass in critical or emergency situations. Such frameworks embolden officers to act humanely without fear.

All told, lack of the application of discretion carries a profound societal cost. When citizens see public officers refusing to bend even in cases of obvious need, they lose trust in their institutions. They come to view the system as heartless and alien, rather than protective. This erodes social cohesion and breeds cynicism. On the other hand, when citizens encounter officers who show understanding, compassion, and flexibility, they feel respected and valued. This builds trust, loyalty, and cooperation. In this sense, discretion is not only a personal quality but a social investment.

The painful death of Sommie Maduagwu in Abuja must therefore be a wake-up call to government institutions, not only in Nigeria but across the globe. It dramatizes the human cost of denied discretion. If a 29-year-old vibrant lawyer and journalist could bleed to death at the door of a hospital because staffs were bound to bureaucratic rigidity, then every Nigerian is at risk. Her death is not only the personal tragedy of her family, friends and workmates. It is a national indictment. It reminds us that rules without humanity can kill. It calls for a reorientation of public service across the board.

Ultimately, the use of discretion by public officers is always necessary because no law can anticipate every human scenario. Discretion ensures that rules serve people rather than people serving rules. It prevents tragedy, waste, and injustice. It empowers officers to act not only as enforcers but also as guardians of life and dignity. To entrench this culture, training must emphasize discretion, institutions must protect officers who exercise it, and society must recognize its necessity. Public service is not merely about following rules but about serving people, and discretion is one of the tools that makes this possible. Without it, public life becomes a machinery of harm. With it, society retains its humanity.