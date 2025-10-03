ModernGhana logo
Labour Ministry signs MoU with CG Technical Services to boost youth training, jobs

By Kafui Nutsu II Contributor
General News Labour Ministry signs MoU with CG Technical Services to boost youth training, jobs
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE-based CG Technical Services FZ-LLC to launch the Ghana Youth Technical Training Initiative, a programme designed to equip thousands of young Ghanaians with globally recognized vocational skills.

The agreement, signed by Hon. Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, and Mr. Solomon Daniel Amarh Laryea, representing CG Technical Services CEO Mr. Charles Reynolds, will provide training and certification for more than 3,800 youth annually. Areas of focus include electrical installation, plumbing, refrigeration and air conditioning, masonry, fire and safety (NEBOSH-certified), and hospitality services.

Speaking at the signing, Dr. Pelpuo described the initiative as a strategic response to Ghana’s youth unemployment challenge. “This partnership reflects the Government’s commitment to addressing youth unemployment through innovative, public-private solutions. It will not only prepare our young people for opportunities within Ghana’s 24-hour economy but also open doors to global labour markets,” he said.

Mr. Laryea, on behalf of CG Technical Services, emphasized the programme’s potential to transform Ghana’s human capital base. “This MoU creates pathways to global employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth. By equipping Ghanaian youth with internationally recognized skills, we are positioning them to thrive both locally and abroad,” he noted.

The four-year programme will also leverage public-private partnerships (PPP) and integrate the Boafo ATS recruitment platform to link graduates directly to employers in Ghana, the GCC region, the UK, and other international markets. Officials say the initiative marks a major step in aligning Ghana’s youthful workforce with both domestic and global demand for skilled labour.

body-container-line